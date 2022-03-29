Yeahka to Announce 2021 Annual Results on 31 March 2022, Actively Covered by 13 Leading Brokerages

Yeahka's sustainable, solid growth is the key to the attention from these brokerages. Recently, Yeahka stated that it will announce its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December, 2021.The Company's management will host an earnings conference call on 31 March, 2022 at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
Mainland China: 400 820 6895
Hong Kong, China: +852 3018 8307
U.S.: 1833 239 5575 (Toll Free) / +1 332 208 9458
U.K.: 0800 279 8053 (Toll Free) / +44 203 692 8123
International: +65 6780 1201
Passcode: 3779473
About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)
Yeahka Limited is a leading payment-based technology platform. Yeahka's vision is to build an independent and scalable commercial digitalized ecosystem. Yeahka seamlessly connects merchants and consumers through payment services of different kinds, including QR code and traditional bank card payment. In addition, Yeahka provides merchant solutions including SaaS digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services to help merchants better manage and drive business growth. On consumer front, Yeahka officially launched in-store e-commerce services in 2021, providing consumers with one-stop local lifestyle services of great value, and a more enjoyable lifestyle.
