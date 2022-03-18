Team Mitsubishi Ralliart to compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally

- Mitsubishi Motors provides technical support -
TOKYO, Mar 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart backed by Mitsubishi Motors' technical support will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 12, with Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model, Triton* 1-ton pickup truck. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart is a private team owned by TANT SPORTS in Thailand and appoints Hiroshi Masuoka - a two-time Dakar Rally champion driver in 2002 and 2003 - as team director.
|Mitsubishi Triton Rally Car
AXCR is a cross country rally event certified by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Mainly set in Thailand, the competition is held in the hot and humid climate unique to Southeast Asia and on grueling off-road courses in the mountains and jungles. Mitsubishi Motors will leverage the feedback earned through this rally competition to further refine its strengths including body and chassis rigidity, controllability as well as off-road performance.
"For many years, Mitsubishi Motors competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, winning championships in both of them and improving the driving performance of Mitsubishi cars that can be enjoyed with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions," said Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. "Mitsubishi Motors' participation in the AXCR in the form of technical support will strengthen our product uniqueness, especially for ASEAN strategic models including 1-ton pickup truck and SUVs. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will make preparations to meet the expectations of our fans, so please stay tuned."
Mitsubishi Motors revived its Ralliart brand in November 2021 and started sales of special editions in Thailand and accessory parts in Japan. By participating in motor sport activities through technical support for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, Mitsubishi Motors will showcase its engineering spirit and excitement provided by Mitsubishi cars.
Video message for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart's participation in the AXCR
URL: https://youtu.be/x7CB6pLleC0
*Sold as L200 in some markets.
