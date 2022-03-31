Deployable Military Shelters Market: New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:51:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- The deployable military shelters market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



The deployable military shelters market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



- The evolving battlefield requirements have necessitated an increase in the deployment of military units in far-away warzones and various diverse terrains both for training and strategic operational purposes. This is increasing the demand for various types of deployable military shelter systems, thereby driving the growth of the market.

- Advancements in designs and material technologies have resulted in the development of military shelters that are easy to transport and deploy. Growing preference for such deployable military shelters is currently driving the market.

Key Market Trends



Tents Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



In 2019, the tents segment held the largest share in the market. Tents are lightweight, durable, and are easy to deploy, remove, and transport over large distances. They also come in various sizes from a single-person use to ones that can accommodate 70-100 people. In addition, the use of interchangeable components between different tents facilitates great flexibility and site appropriate assembly, which is a major factor for the growth in the preference for tents as military shelters. The segment is expected to be benefited by various ongoing contracts with several militaries worldwide for the procurement of tents. For instance, in June 2019, Camel Manufacturing, a player based in the US, announced that it had received a contract to manufacture tents for the United States military. The five-year contract is worth about USD 40 million and covers the production and delivery of 16 x 16 tent systems for the military. Such contracts are expected to propel the growth of the tents segment during the forecast period.



North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



North America held the largest share in the market as of 2019. The main reason for the higher revenue share of the region is the high demand for the military infrastructure from the US. Deployment of US troops in various regions of the world, due to the US engaging in various global conflicts, is one of the major factors driving the growth of revenues from the region. Also, the US trains its soldiers in various terrains, setting up temporary training camps in those areas. These military camps and command units require various kinds of military shelters. The US military is procuring military shelters for its large military force through various long-term Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. For instance, HDT Global announced that the company won a potential four-year, USD 200 million IDIQ contract with the Defense Logistics Agency to provide shelters and tents to four military branches. The Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps can use the IDIQ to buy tents or shelters during the contract tenure. Such procurements are envisioned to bolster the market prospects for the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



HDT Global, UTS Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, AAR, Rubb Buildings Ltd. are some of the prominent players in the market. The manufacturers of the deployable military shelters are continually looking for ways to develop shelters that can withstand a wide range of harsh weather conditions, keeping in mind the certification requirements set by the various defense authorities across the world. With the ongoing advancements in designs, materials, and production techniques, the players are focusing on developing deployable military shelter systems that are tougher, lighter and can be deployed quickly with less effort on various terrains. This will help the manufacturers to gain new contracts from the militaries and expand their market share during the forecast period.



