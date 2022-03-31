South-East Asia Aviation Infrastructure Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:37:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The South-East Asia aviation infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



The South-East Asia aviation infrastructure market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



- The South-East Asian aviation industry is poised for rapid expansion with estimated delivery of around 3,000 new commercial aircraft by 2032. The impetus undertaken by the regional governments in the form of the ASEAN Single Aviation Market (ASAM) depicts the role of aviation in the economic development of the ASEAN Economic Community. Thus, a significant allocation of financial resources towards the development of critical aviation infrastructure is anticipated during the forecast period.

- However, currently, the investments in aviation infrastructure development are not at par with the required rate in most South-East Asian countries due to cost escalations and other development complexities that limit the growth of the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86622



Key Market Trends



Commercial Airport Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The rapid passenger growth in the region has resulted in several airports operating at their threshold capacity to facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and freight. Besides, the introduction of ASAM could include the relaxation of bilateral agreements and the dropping of visa requirements will further ignite the development and enhance growth opportunities for the airlines and the airports. Thus, to cater to the burgeoning demand, all major airports in the region are planning or are now implementing bigger airport solutions involving either new runways or new passenger terminals. For instance, as of February 2019, Indonesia was planning to invest USD 7 billion towards the construction of a greenfield airport in Jakarta to support the growing demand for air travel in the country. The construction on the new terminal is scheduled to commence in 2021 and would be designed to effectively serve around 45 million passengers annually. Also, existing terminals in the country would be modernised to accommodate 25 million passengers each from almost nine million passengers per year. Malaysia is also planning a major expansion of the Penang International Airport and the project t is already in its initial phase to expand the airport's capacity to 16 million passengers over the upcoming five-year period. Several similar programs are underway in other countries and such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.



Singapore to emerge as a Major Aviation Hub During the Forecast Period



The total fleet size of South-East Asia commercial airline operators is anticipated to witness a three-fold growth by 2039. Thus, the development of new airports in the region would be critical to foster the booming tourism sector. On this note, in April 2018, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that Ove Arup & Partners International Limited, Mott MacDonald Group Limited, and Surbana Jurong Consultants have been contracted to provide full consultancy services for the design of the key structures including the main terminal building, satellite terminal building and ground transportation center at the Terminal 5 of the Changi Airport, slated to become operational by 2030. The terminal is part of the larger Changi East development project that includes a three-runway system, as well as the development of cargo complexes and other supporting aviation and ground transport infrastructure. The project will provide Changi Airport with an additional capacity of up to 50 million passenger movements per annum in its initial phase and an additional 100 aircraft stands. The development of some domestic airports is also underway in the country. Such developments are envisioned to drive the business prospects of the market in Singapore during the upcoming period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86622​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The rapidly evolving aerospace industry calls for a solid supply chain where transparency and traceability are of paramount importance especially due to the high cost of development which is even expected to skyrocket in case of unanticipated delays. Some of the prominent players in the South-East Asia aviation infrastructure market are GMR Group, Mott MacDonald Group Limited, JGC Holdings Corporation, AECOM Limited, and NEAPOLI Sdn Bhd. The major players are focusing on the constant development of the workforce to execute the on-time completion of infrastructure development projects. Aviation Infrastructure development companies have to work in close synergy with airport authorities to improve airport operations by understanding the barriers and requirements, which will help them in their growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is primarily influenced by the prevalent economic conditions in the region. Hence, during an economic downturn, contracts may be subjected to deferral or cancellation and lead to a relatively slower growth rate, which, in turn, can adversely affect the market dynamics and expose the players to financial duress.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post South-East Asia Aviation Infrastructure Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.