Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market: Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

- The development of new small and medium-sized airports in the region, modernization of the existing fleet, and acquisition of new turboprop aircraft by airlines such as TAROM, new shorter routes, etc. is significantly driving the growth of turboprop aircraft market in Europe. Many flight routes in Europe are below 1000 kilometers, and opportunities for using turboprop aircraft instead of narrow-body turbofan aircraft for short-haul operations are propelling the growth of the market in the region.

- The presence of international aircraft engine manufacturers and collaborations with local manufacturers that are focusing on reducing the aircraft emission in European skies is also propelling the growth of the market as turboprop aircraft generate less emission compared to a turbofan engine on shorter routes. In September 2019, Safran joined hands with ZF Luftfahrttechnik and MT-Propeller to develop a turboprop engine derived from Safran's Ardiden 3 engine. The new engine will be used for unmanned and military applications.

- The general aviation market in Europe is exhibiting signs of growth owing to the technological collaborations and economic growth in the region. In 2019, Europe took 12.8% of the total global deliveries of turboprop aircraft for general aviation purpose.

Key Market Trends



Military Aviation Segment to Exhibit a Significant Growth Rate



The rise in military spending by countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ukraine, Norway, etc. on the development and modernization of their respective air forces is propelling the market growth for military turboprop aircraft. To provide better training to their pilots, many European countries are investing in the procurement of trainer aircraft. In December 2019, Spain issued a tender for procurement of new trainer jets to replace its aging fleet of Casa C-101 trainer aircraft and ordered 24 Pilatus PC-21 trainer jets in January 2020. Military turboprop transport aircraft are also expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. In 2018, Germany announced its plans to procure six C-130J Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin. Germany and France are also planning to establish a common manufacturing facility for C 130J Hercules aircraft in order to equip their air forces with more power at reduced costs. However, programs such as Airbus A400M Atlas aircraft did not perform up to the expectations and many air forces such as Germany's Luftwaffe and Britain's Royal Air Force criticized the aircraft for its technical problems. However, recent military certifications issued by the Certification and Qualification Committee in 2020 for A400M Atlas is expected to bring in more revenue to Airbus.



United Kingdom to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate



While many prominent nations in the European region are showing reluctancy in buying more turboprop aircraft for various applications, the United Kingdom is investing in on the upgrade of existing turboprop fleet and procurement of new aircraft. Manufacturers are setting up new facilities for the development of aircraft turboprop systems. For instance, in December 2019, Dowty Propellers inaugurated a new propeller system manufacturing facility in Brockworth. The general aviation market in the United Kingdom is exhibiting signs of growth owing to the development in the business ecosystem. In May 2020, the British government allowed recreational general aviation flying from England's airfields for strict implementation of social distancing norms after the COVID-19 outbreak. This factor is expected to propel the demand for light turboprop aircraft in the United Kingdom. Earlier, Longair took over 16 routes that were serviced by Flybe that ceased operations in 2020 and the airline announced its plan to operate turboprop flights on more than 5 routes from March 2020. In February 2020, United Kingdom's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) incorporated 2 new advanced Beechcraft King Air B200 planes equipped with advanced sensors, emergency locator beacons, electro-optical infrared cameras and other devices capable of spotting minute dangers from as far as 40 miles away. The aforementioned developments are fueling the market growth for turboprop aircraft in the United Kingdom.

Competitive Landscape



The turboprop aircraft market in Europe is marked by the presence of many prominent global and local players. Some of the prominent players in this market are Textron Inc, DAHER, ATR, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and PILATUS AIRCRAFT LTD. A significant share of the market is dominated by ATR as it caters to several low-cost carriers. The development of light turboprop business aircraft is picking up pace in the region owing to the growth in businesses. The players are seeing turboprop aircraft as a potential solution to a certain extent to reduce Europe's aviation pollution.



