Europe Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Europe airport passenger screening systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 11% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

- The aviation industry in Europe is witnessing a significant growth rate. Rise in passenger traffic in the region, especially in medium and small airports has led to the development of airport infrastructure such as new terminals, terminal expansion, etc. to accomodate more passengers. The aforementioned factor is fueling the growth of the airport passenger screening systems market in the region.

- The rise in terrorism and illicit drug trade in the region is causing the customs department and airports in the region to deploy adanced passenger screening systems for threat identification. The safety concern during air travel is a major factor that is propelling the airport passenger screening systems market in Europe.

- The adoption of technology such as Augmented Reality, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Biometric solutions at airports is also significantly driving the market growth for airport passenger screening systems.

- The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the recent surge in demand for thermal passenger screening systems at airports and European authorities have stepped up their screening efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. The aforementioned factors is driving the market growth and will continue to do so during forecast period.

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Generating Demand for Advanced Passenger Screening Systems in Europe



There has been a significant rise in air passenger traffic in Europe and the top 5 airports in the region witnessed a growth of 16.5 million additional passengers in 2018. The medium and small airports especially in the Eastern and Southern parts of Europe have seen significant growth in air passengers during 2018 - 2019. Airports such as Krakow, Kyiv, etc. witnessed a rise of 15 percent in air passenger traffic. Many small airports such as Osijek and Ohrid with a passenger handling capacity of fewer than 15 million passengers per year, witnessed a growth of more than 700% during the last 10 years. Countries such as Poland also reported a significant rise in air passenger traffic. The air passenger traffic increased from 37.7 million in 2017 to 43.7 million in 2018 and Warsaw's Chopin Airport recorded a passenger traffic growth of 12.8% which is the second-highest among the top 30 biggest airports in Europe. In 2019, Schipol Airport initiated the process of buying several full body scanners that will be used from 2020 to rapidly screen large lines of passengers during holiday seasons. The rise in air passenger traffic is causing economies to invest in advanced passenger screening systems and technology such as facial recognition with the aim of improving security and enhancing the customer service level. Airport authorities are significantly spending in advanced imaging technologies after European Union banned the use of X-Ray scanners in 2011. Advanced imaging technologies will also be used to rapidly screen the passengers and reduce the lead time. The aforementioned factors, and developments are driving the growth of airport passenger screening systems market in the region.



France is Expected to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



France is the home to some of the busiest airports in Europe and there has been a continuous rise in the air passenger traffic growth rate owing to the new job, business, and education opportunities, tourism, etc. which is leading to the development of new airports, and expansion of existing terminals. Charles de Gaulle International Airport is scheduled to receive a new terminal by 2024 that will have a passenger handling capacity of 30 million passengers annually and will boost the total annual passenger handling capacity of the airport to 120 million passengers. The terminal expansion project at Marseille Provence Airport is also scheduled to be completed by 2023. The new terminal will increase the annual passenger handling capacity of the airport to 16 million. A significant amount of spending has been made by France in airport security solutions due to the rise in terrorism and drug trafficking in the region. The aforementioned instances and factors are driving the market growth for airport passenger screening systems in France.

Competitive Landscape



The airport passenger screening systems market in Europe is moderately fragmented due to a significant number of suppliers for metal detectors and body scanners but there is comparatively less number of manufacturers and developers of advanced imaging technology devices in the region. Some of the prominent players in the market are OSI Systems, Vanderlande Industries, CEIA S.p.A, ICTS Europe, and Leidos. The players in the market generate revenue by winning contracts from airport authorities to supply and service passenger screening systems. Key players are also investing in technological developments to attain a competitive edge and to meet the security standards established by governing authorities.



