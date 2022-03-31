America Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Types, Applications to Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:26:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The America airport passenger screening systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



- The passenger traffic in the North America region is increasing and in 2018 the region held a total share of 22.4% in global air passenger traffic, registering a growth of 4.7% over the previous year. In 2018, Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil exhibited a growth of 4.6 and 3.1 million additional passengers respectively. This factor is significantly driving the growth of the airport passenger screening systems market in North and Latin America.

- The rise in global terrorism and illegal trading of illicit goods in the America region is propelling the growth of airport passenger screening systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin America Countries. Incoming illegal drugs seized at airports in the United States were nearly 28% of the total incoming drugs seized between 2014 and 2018 and in 2017 alone Sao Paolo airport seized more than 1.34 metric tonnes of cocaine.

- The market for airport passenger screening systems is also being driven by new airport development and terminal expansion projects in the region. Projects such as the recently opened Williston Basin International Airport, Peru's Jorge Chavez International Airport expansion project, etc. are few of the many undergoing aviation development projects that are addressing the issue of growing air passenger traffic in the region.

Key Market Trends



Technological Developments are Driving the Growth of the Market



Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, a rise in terrorism and drug traffic, airport authorities are depending on the latest technologies and innovations to screen a large number of passengers in less time. The airports in the North American region deploy millimeter-wave imaging and other advanced imaging technologies to screen passengers. In Latin America, the demand for advanced X-Ray imaging systems is increasing owing to the rise in drug trade and to detect drugs within the bodies of passengers. The recent growth in air passenger population has left airports with space management issues. An enhanced advanced imaging system is fully electronic and uses panels instead of moving parts and confining chamber to make a 3D image of the passenger using sound waves and detect abnormalities. The implementation of technologies such as Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics is also propelling the market development in the region. Data Analytics is speeding up video monitoring inspection and risk-based screening processes through video analytics and Artificial Intelligence. Biometric solutions and cybersecurity solutions are assisting in creating passenger information-sharing platforms that speed up the screening process by removing several checkpoints.



United States to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate



United States is increasing its spending on development of advanced and efficient airport security solutions. Airport and air passenger security is an important part of United States' national defense. The US is rapidly developing and adopting new technologies such as biometric, artificial intelligence, and data analytics for airport passenger screening purposes. In 2018, Atlanta's F Terminal became United States' first biometric terminal equipped with facial recognition technology. Miami Airport recently upgraded its terminal and installed new passenger and luggage screening equipment. Los Angeles airport has executed paperless boarding of more than 500,000 international passengers using face recognition systems. In 2019, TSA provided enhanced advanced imaging technology full-body scanner (eAIT) to Las Vegas Airport. However, the scanner is in the testing phase and improvements are being made in-service time. Significant improvements are also being made in the field of terahertz screening which detects weapons and other security threatening objects by identifying objects that blocks the heat from the body. Currently terahertz screening systems are deployed in rail transit systems and are expected to enter the airport security market soon. The aforementioned instances demonstrate the growth of airport passenger screening systems market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape



The America airport passenger screening systems market is moderately fragmented with players such as OSI Systems Inc., Leidos, and Garret Metal Detectors accounting for a significant share in the market. The market is witnessing growth in orders owing to the rise in passenger traffic and aviation infrastructure development. Collaborations between aviation regulation authorities, airport authorities, and market players can be seen for the development of screening technology and common information-sharing platforms. Many startups are providing the technology to market players for integration with current systems. The main revenue-generating strategies of market players are to win contracts from airport authorities and governments for the development of passenger screening infrastructure.



