Europe Business Jet Market: Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:23:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe Business Jet Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



The Europe Business Jet Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



- Europe has the second largest business jet fleet in the world, with over 4,100 aircraft with various customers in the region by the end of 2019. The region accounted for 116 business jet shipments in 2019, which is about 14.3% of the global business jet shipments, the second-highest in the world.

- However, the share of the business jet shipments of Europe continued to dip for the third year in a row in 2019, as business jet operators are facing issues due to the slow economic growth of the region and the uncertain effects of Brexit, which is hampering the growth of new jet purchases.

- In addition, the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the revenues of business jets operators. According to the European Business Aviation Association, several business jet operators were adversely impacted by rigid interpretation of travel restrictions by national authorities, which may further force them to either cancel or postpone their purchase plans.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86726



Key Market Trends



Fractional Ownership Projected to Witness a Surge in Europe



The concept of fractional aircraft ownership is an alternative to full ownership of business jets, that provides several users for acquiring the share of the property in the aircraft in exchange for the aircraft's shared usage. Under a fractional ownership program, the owner is expected to have access to an aircraft, as and when required, or access to any other aircraft within the provider's fleet, especially, when additional capacity would be required. In Europe, Jetfly, Air Partner, NetJets Europe, and VistaJet are some of the prominent charter providers that offer fractional ownership. Several prominent business jet charter providers in Europe are viewing fractional ownership as an option to reduce costs. For instance, Jet Aviation is the primary operator of the VistaJet fleet in Europe under the fractional ownership program of VistaJet. In the current economic scenario where huge losses are incurred by the business jet operators due to the international ban following the Covid-19 pandemic, the concept of fractional ownership is expected to increase in Europe, as the aircraft operators may find it viable to fractionally own an aircraft instead of spending huge amounts for complete ownership.



Large Jet Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



The large jet segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2019. The demand for large jets continues to be the highest in Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the market revenues in 2019. Of the 116 business jets that were delivered to Europe in 2019, 43 business jets were large jets. Though the sales volumes of the large jets are similar to that of the light jets in Europe, the higher unit prices of the jets are the primary reason for the larger share of the segment. Large jets of the business jet manufacturers like Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Airbus, and Boeing are witnessing a growth in demand in Europe. The growth in the demand for transatlantic flights, mainly between the US and several countries in Europe has resulted in several business jet operators placing orders for large, long-range jets. For instance, in September 2019, Luxaviation, a charter provider based in Europe, announced the addition of two large jets, a Bombardier Global Express XRS and a Global 5000 to its aircraft fleet. The company has added nine such jets in the first nine months of 2019. Such developments are anticipated to drive the business jet segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86726​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



Bombardier Inc., Textron Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Dassault Aviation, and Embraer S.A. are some of the major players in the market currently. Customers in the region are preferring aircraft that have advanced amenities and enhanced comfort during long-distance travel, and this will be a market opportunity for the aircraft OEMs to introduce newer models with advanced facilities. Aircraft models like the Bombardier Global 7500, Gulfstream G500, G600 which are introduced recently, have gained a lot of speculation among the customers due to the advanced features and amenities they offer. This has made the players invest in the development of new business jets to attract customers. For instance, in February 2020, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp announced that its new Gulfstream G700, the largest and the most spacious jet ever designed by the company, had made its first flight. The company plans to deliver the first aircraft by 2022. Such a focus on the development of new aircraft that features spacious and technologically advanced cabin interiors, increasing the range, and increasing the safety and comfort of the passengers during travel are expected to help the growth of the players during the forecast period.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Europe Business Jet Market: Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.