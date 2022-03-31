Oral Health Monitors Market Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Development And Demand Forecast To 2030

New York, United States, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:22:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global oral health monitors market is segmented based on product into, toothbrush monitors, tooth sensors and, others, out of which, the toothbrush monitors segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period



Research Nester released a report titled "Oral Health Monitors Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030″ which delivers detailed overview of the global oral health monitors market in terms of market segmentation by product, distribution channel, and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global oral health monitors market is projected to grow with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030 on account of the growing awareness about oral hygiene and rising incidence of dental diseases According to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 53.8% of the total population between 12 to 19 years of age, suffer from dental problems. Moreover, innovation in technology and development of advanced devices to monitor the oral health, is estimate to boost the market growth.

The global oral health monitors market is segmented based on product into, toothbrush monitors, tooth sensors and, others, out of which, the toothbrush monitors segment is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the higher positive diagnosis rates and better efficiency than tooth sensors. Furthermore, the feasibility of using toothbrush monitors is expected to positively impact the segment growth. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail pharmacy, consumer stores, e-commerce, and others, out of which, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period on the back of higher internet penetration, growing popularity of online shopping, and reliability of these products.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period on the back of increasing health awareness among the people, especially regarding oral health. Moreover, the improving public healthcare system is anticipated to boost the market growth. The market in the North America holds the largest share, and is estimated to continue to lead the market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed the presence of high number of dental clinics, backed by the increasing prevalence of dental problems, especially among youngsters. In 2020, there were more than 200,000 dentists working in the United States, with more than 45% of the population aged 2 to 19 years having some dental issue.

Increasing Incidence of Oral Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth.

The increasing prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental diseases, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and rising dental healthcare expenditure, are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market.

However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is hampering the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global oral health monitors market which includes company profiling of 3M, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kolibree SAS, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sunstar Suisse S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others. Moreover, the market is also witnessing participation from several small and medium size players with innovative oral health monitoring products, such as Truthbrush from Candibell Inc., Beam Brush from Beam Technologies Inc., Toothscan from Tesla Studios Ltd., and DM ScanBox from Dental Monitoring SAS among others. Further, several other players are working towards the development of advanced oral health monitoring products, including players such as Lura Health, among others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global oral health monitors market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

