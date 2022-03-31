Recent Business Report on Fortified Dairy Products Market Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 02:03:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.



The global fortified dairy products market is segmented by age type into kids, elderly and others; micronutrient type into vitamins and minerals; by product type into milk, yogurt, cheese and othersand by regions.According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development which has recorded the rise in global consumption of dairy products from 411,173 thousand tonnes in 2015 to 435,805 thousand tonnes in 2019.This leads to the rise in demand for dairy products .Thisin turn drives the demand for the fortified dairy product market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

The fortified dairy product market is an enriched dairy product. In this process of enrichment or fortification consists of adding micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins to dairy products in order to reduce the deficiency in various age group of the consumers. Milk is highly consumed dairy product across the world owing to its nutrition and wide range of applications which leads to the high growth of the fortified dairy product market during the forecast period.

China and India is expected to contribute highest market share in the Asia Pacific fortified dairy product marketowing to increasing demand for nutritional values in dairy products. North America and Europe is following Asia Pacific in terms of production and consumption of the fortified dairy productsowing to increasing health awareness and rising demand forhealthy dietary supplements.

Steady Health Awareness

Fortified dairy productsconsists of micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals which enrich the dairy product. The growing health awareness among consumers for dairy products has shifted their preferences towards healthy supplements and dietary products. Dairy food products are enriched with artificial addition of micronutrients in order to cater the rising demand for the fortified dairy products.

However,the high price of the fortified dairy products coupled with the increasing demand from the middle class or lower middle class population is expected to hinder the market growth of the fortified dairy products over the forecast period.

The report titled "GlobalFortified Dairy Products Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the globalfortified dairy products market in terms of market segmentation by age group, by micronutrient type, by product type and by regions.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the globalfortified dairy products market which includes company profiling ofArla, Danone, General Mills, Dean Foods Company, BASF, Fonterra, China Modern Dairy, Bright Dairy & Food, GCMMF and Nestle. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global fortified dairy productsmarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

