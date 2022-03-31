Eco- Friendly Plasticizers Market: Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key players end of 2027

New York, United States, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 01:26:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Eco friendly plasticizer has various applications in adhesives, resins, polymers etc. which is expected to drive the growth of the global eco- friendly plasticizers market during the forecast period.



Recent report published by research nester titled "Global Eco- Friendly Plasticizers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global eco-friendly plasticizers in terms of market segmentation by raw materials, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global eco- friendly plasticizers market is segmented by raw materials, applications and region. Based on raw materials, the market is segmented into Di- isononyl phthalate (DINP), Dipropyl heptyl phthalate (DPHP) and Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP). By application, the market is segmented into plastics, adhesive, resin, medical devices and others.

The global eco- friendly plasticizers market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 13.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. On the basis of applications, the plastics segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of its wide usage. These eco- friendly plasticizers are biodegradable and possess all the properties of a plasticizer. There has been a robust demand for plasticizers as this reduces the risk of harmful chemicals. Eco-friendly plasticizers are utilized in the construction sector to improve the fluidity and plasticity of concrete. Moreover, these plasticizers are utilized to reduce water content from slump. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing usage of eco-friendly plasticizers attributing to its wide applications such as plastics, adhesives, resins etc. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share and grow substantially on the back of established end-use industries and rising demand in the construction sector.

Widespread Application

Eco friendly plasticizer has various applications in adhesives, resins, polymers etc. which is expected to drive the growth of the global eco- friendly plasticizers market during the forecast period. The numerous benefits of Eco Friendly Plasticizers that are inducing the replacement of traditional plasticizers across various end users include improved mechanical property, flexibility, thermal resistance, waterproof ability, electrical resistivity and low volatility.

Environment Friendly Factor

Rapid research and development with thriving industrial sector is expected to boost the eco-friendly plasticizers market in the developing regions. Most importantly, being eco-friendly it is biodegradable and will not harm the environment from its processing till production of the final product.

However, the production cost of eco- friendly plasticizers is high which is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of global eco- friendly plasticizers market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global eco-friendly plasticizers which includes company profiling:

Dow Chemical Company,

BASF SE,

REMEI Blomberg GmbH & Co. KG,

Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co. Ltd.,

Vertellus Specialties Inc.,

Evonik Industries AG,

Solvay,

Emery Oleochemicals,

Formosa Plastics Group,

Shandong Hongxin.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global eco-friendly plasticizers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

