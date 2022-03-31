Smart Cities Market in India 2022 Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast by 2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 00:21:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Infoholic Research forecasts the smart cities market in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into city types and applications.
Smart cities are gaining market traction as there is a compulsive search for land to accommodate more than 7 billion people on the planet. The continued growth in the population, ill-planned cities, overcrowding in developing cities, and lavish lifestyle are resulting in enormous wastage of the natural resources. The loss of natural resources will eventually result in high cost of living, a rise in the level of pollution, and an increase in the crime rates. Thus, the governments in many countries have come up with a concept of smart cities, which will be enabled by the intelligent information and communication technology.
Infoholic Research forecasts the smart cities market in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The market is segmented into city types and applications.
As stated in the report, India is one of the fastest and largest growing markets for smart cities due to the initiatives and the use of technology. The Tier 2 metro cities will have the highest growth rate due to the declaration of government initiatives and private investments from the software providers. Moreover, the Government of India has already planned and mentioned the first 20 smart cities.
The market is evolving mainly due to the increasing adoption of Internet and mobile phones and the growing demand for energy-efficient sources to safeguard the Earth's limited resources. These situations have offered tremendous opportunities for the smart cities players across the world to invest hugely in the market and achieve their business goals.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart cities market in India during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Key Players:
Cisco Systems, Google Inc., General Electric, Panasonic, Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., ABB Ltd., SAP SE, and Apple.
Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
