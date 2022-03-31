How to Earn with Terra (LUNA), Algorand (ALGO), and Aquasis Protocol (AQS)

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 00:09:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Terra (LUNA) with a growth of over 16000% in the past year, mid-weight on its way to the heavyweights, Algorand (ALGO) and fresh, new, and possible millionaire-maker Aquasis Protocol (AQS) in presale



This week we suggest investing in three cryptos that have the potential to generate big returns – we're talking about millions here.

We have big-in-the-game Terra (LUNA) with a growth of over 16000% in the past year, mid-weight on its way to the heavyweights, Algorand (ALGO) and fresh, new, and possible millionaire-maker Aquasis Protocol (AQS) in presale.

Aquasis Protocol (AQS)

Aquasis Protocol (AQS) has launched the presale crypto-gurus were waiting for.

In Cryptocurrency, presale is the stage preceding the live market launch. A presale allows investors to stake their capital in brand new cryptocurrency projects and provide higher possibility of big, hefty return. Why? Because the new tokens launch at a lower price than almost guarantees rewards. Moreover, the price cannot drop, it can only rise – meaning that the staked capital can only increase. We saw that clearly with now-big names such as Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH) who gained big in presale.

Aquasis Protocol (AQS) came about out of the urgency to have a riskless, and zero-fee hub that could act as a savings and fast-transaction DeFi solution in the metaverse.

AQS, Aquasis' native utility token, holders will be able to fully immerse themselves and will be rewarded for their propositions, comments, and use on governance of the Aquasis ecosystem, meaning that staking capital in AQS – purchasing the token for only $0.20, could lead to great financial returns.

Crypto-Analysts are buzzing, are you?

Terra (LUNA) To The Moon

Yes, Terra (LUNA) has been one of the many blockchain protocols that has increased in value last year, 16000% to be exact - creating huge crypto-richness amongst its venture capitalists.

Terra blockchain protocol operates on the Ethereum blockchain and powers price-stabilized global payment systems by utilising stablecoins tied to fiat currencies. According to its white paper, the protocol combines the price stability and broad use of fiat currencies with Bitcoin (BTC) censorship-resistant network to provide rapid economical payments while maintaining price stability.

Investors can start gaining from investing in LUNA for $93 per token as the protocol tries to reach and surpass its all-time high of 104 USD.

LUNA's and its magnificent moon-like logo deserve attention, and investing in it might just might make you the next crypto-millionaire.

Algorand (ALGO)

It is Algorand's mission to provide the most decentralised blockchain infrastructure in the metaverse. With that, Algorand is a self-sufficient, secure, and scalable blockchain, powering economic models of the future.

Founded by MIT - Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Professor and crypto-sensation Silvio Micali, awarded in 2012 with the Turing Award for his great contribution to cryptocurrency and the DeFi culture. From decentralised finance (DeFi) all the way to NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), Algorand does it all.

According to CoinGecko.com (one of the most powerful websites when it comes to cryptocurrency), Algorand is growing by a lot – 15% in the past week, thanks as well to the network's planned updates which will increase security and speed in the blockchain. ALGO has a huge market cap of $5.4 bill, with a single token worth $0.84.

Find out more about Aquasis Protocol here:

https://presale.aquasis.io/

https://aquasis.io/

https://t.me/AQUASISPROTOCOL_OFFICIAL

https://twitter.com/AquasisProtocol

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post How to Earn with Terra (LUNA), Algorand (ALGO), and Aquasis Protocol (AQS) appeared first on Comserveonline.