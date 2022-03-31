Camfil Canada Air Filtration Report on Common Diseases and Health Conditions Caused by Air Pollution

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - The health threat of air pollution extends far beyond the easily observable short-term effects (such as coughing, sneezing, respiratory tract irritation, headaches, and dizziness). With the threat of COVID-19 spreading via respiratory transmission, the link between health and air quality has come to the forefront of public attention. In a new resource, air quality experts from Camfil Canada discuss some of the most common and dangerous health conditions linked to air pollution.

"Some of the most common diseases and health conditions are caused or worsened by air pollution. Many of these are respiratory conditions, due to damage caused by breathing in harmful pollutants, but other areas of the body can be affected by poor outdoor and indoor air quality, including the heart." - Berni Baier, Camfil Canada Air Filtration

The report discusses following following health concerns:

Ischemic Heart Disease and Air Pollution

Stroke and Air Pollution

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and Air Pollution

Lung Cancer and Air Pollution

Acute Lower Respiratory Infections in Children and Air Pollution

Camfil Canada's review on air pollution-related health risks also talked about how air pollutants can harm people and how Canadians can reduce their risk of getting sick from the pollution.

About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That's why every step of the way - from design to delivery and across the product life cycle - we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways - so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world.

