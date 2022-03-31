Credit Union Fintech MoveCU Launches Website With Major Enhancements to Technology and Security



Already making a name for themselves in the credit union space as the first and only credit union loan comparison tool, California-based fintech MoveCU has launched their new website. The website incorporates state-of-the-art security and fraud prevention, updated branding, and improved design and functionality. With it, users can find, compare, and even apply for loans from credit unions around the nation in minutes online.

MoveCU is hoping the update enhances benefits for both users and credit unions, allowing users easier access to the benefits of often lower-rate credit union lending, and helping credit unions connect to a younger generation of borrowers.

The new website features include:



■ Improved Security & Identity Verification from Partner Persona - To combat the ever-present threat of identity theft and fraud, MoveCU has partnered with leading security firm Persona. Their biometric, database, and document verification technology offers MoveCU a higher level of security than most of the largest financial institutions in the U.S.



■ Quicker, More Intuitive Application Process - If users choose to complete an application, the process only takes minutes, is all available online, and is customized to the needs of the credit union lender for easy processing.



■ Improved Navigation and Functionality - Along with an easier application, the site also boasts a more robust blog, intuitive financial calculators, and much more.

"Credit union loan rates are lower than the big banks on average, but be it convenience, lack of advertising, or lack of knowledge, they aren't the most sought after. We're hoping with this new website, we can change that and bring more consumers into the credit union marketplace, while also combating fraud using the highest security technology available," Brad Pizer, CEO and Founder of MoveCU.

MoveCU is free to all users. For credit unions wishing to join, MoveCU is currently only charging per funded loan generated from their site, with no preferential treatment given to any one credit union, making it a beneficial and cost-effective relationship for both credit unions and consumers alike.

"Credit unions are the better financial move for most consumers in search of a loan. Now, with MoveCU.com, they don't have to search as hard - it's all right here on one site," Kevin Dawson, Co-founder and COO at MoveCU.



About MoveCU Inc.

MoveCU is the nation's first credit union loan marketplace. Now users can instantly find, compare, apply for, and get pre-approval online in minutes on loans from credit unions around the U.S. Using their intuitive industry-leading technology, MoveCU is giving America's smallest financial institutions a bigger voice and breathing new life into the credit union movement. For more information, visit www.movecu.com.

