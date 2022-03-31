Key Housing Announces El Dorado 'Gold' as It Designates 'Element 79 at Town Center' in El Dorado Hills as April Feature



El Dorado Hills short-term housing, corporate housing, and serviced apartments

The company is announcing its April 2022 featured listing for Northern California as attention turns to California's historic \"Gold Country.\"





Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for all of California, including Sacramento and El Dorado Counties at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce the winner of its featured listing for Northern California for April 2022 to be the "Element 79 at Town Center," located at 4373 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills, California.

"El Dorado Hills is not just part of California's historic Gold Country," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "It's adjacent to booming Sacramento County as well as the High Technology Centers in Folsom, plus it's relaxing and fun for the business traveler. We're excited about this month's NorCal pick and its relationship to both business and history here in the 'Gold Country' of Northern California."

Persons who want to view the NorCal winner for April 2022 can visit it at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/element-79-at-town-center/.

For the busy corporate commuter, it explains as follows. Element 79 is situated conveniently in the neighborhood of El Dorado Hills. The 4373 Town Center Blvd. location is close to Folsom Lake Community College and just minutes from Sacramento and Folsom. Getting to work is fast and key employers such as Intel and California Blue Shield are close so that commuting is a breeze. Thus, for a busy business traveler seeking a short-term, corporate, or service apartment in El Dorado Hills, it's an ideal venue. Indeed, many travelers from Europe or the UK are looking for so-called "serviced apartments" (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-rental-properties-type/serviced-apartment/), which Americans call "furnished apartments." This is available at the location.

