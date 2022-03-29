CSE Bulletin: Expiry - Trenchant Capital Corp. 9% Series A Secured Convertible Debenture (TCC.DB)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 29 mars/March 2022) - Trenchant Capital Corp. 9% Series A Secured Convertible Debenture listed on August 28, 2020, will mature on March 31, 2022.
Settlement Terms: All trades March 29 and 30 will settle for cash next day. Trades on March 31 will be for cash same day.
The debentures will be halted at noon and delisted at market close March 31, 2022.
_________________________________
La débenture convertible garantie de série A à 9 % de Trenchant Capital Corp. cotée le 28 août 2020 arrivera à échéance le 31 mars 2022.
Modalités de règlement : toutes les transactions des 29 et 30 mars seront réglées en espèces le jour suivant. Les transactions du 31 mars se feront en espèces le jour même.
Les débentures seront arrêtées à midi et retirées de la cote à la clôture des marchés le 31 mars 2022.
|
Delist Date/Date de Retrait:
|
le 31 mars/March 2022
|
Symbol/Symbole:
|TCC.DB
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com
