Martini Incentives Debuts Novel Cannabis Packaging at Benzinga Capital Conference

Martini Incentives debuts child-resistant square glass jar collection in Miami at Benzinga Capital Conference.
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Martini Incentives, a contract packing provider specializing in custom mylar bags, jars, and boxes, is debuting its new line of child-resistant glass jars in Miami at the Benzinga Capital Conference. The new glass jars offer an alternative to other round jars currently in cannabis and CBD packaging for flower, edibles, and other products that will help premium brands differentiate from their competitors both visually and offer the highest quality packing for ensuring product quality.
Martini Incentives 3 oz Square Child-resistant Jar
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6570/118541_534b883b4493ca5c_001full.jpg
In a fiercely competitive market, the child-resistant square jars will give brands an edge to stand out at retail. With full customization capabilities for the jars, the focus on branding and unique packaging solutions were key in this product's development. Martini Incentives, worked closely with key clients to bring an entirely new solution to the CBD and cannabis industry.
"We went through many rounds of product design to ultimately deliver a jar unlike anything you will find within the cannabis industry," says Martini Incentives CEO Robert Ilas. "Our commitment to the best-branded products and customer service needed to be met with a product launch that offers a level of customization and print detail that is hard to find in the cannabis space."
As plastic prices continue to increase due to the increase in the pricing of raw materials, glass is becoming a more attractive solution to more brands. Glass jars also offer an advantage over plastics for communities with developed recycling programs. "Our goal is to bring more sustainable packaging solutions to an industry that has been looked to as one of the most wasteful in terms of packaging."
The new child-resistant square jars will be available to view and order during the Benzinga Capital Conference (Booth S31) in Miami from April 20th-21st and online.
About Martini Incentives
Martini Incentives was founded in 2004 with a focus on delivering quality promotional products with customer service as the main pillar. Martini Incentives began to see an influx of requests from cannabis and CBD brands in 2018, when CEO, Robert Ilas, immediately began to develop a contract packaging solution for brands in an industry where customer service was often overlooked. Martini Incentives offers contract packing and co-packing solutions for products including edibles, flower, concentrates, resin, and other cannabis and CDB form factors.
Robert Ilas
CEO
+1-866-800-9065
SOURCE Martini Incentives Inc
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118541
