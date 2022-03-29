CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Nepra Foods Inc. Warrants (NPRA.WT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 mars/March 2022) - Nepra Foods Inc. Warrants have been approved for listing.
Each Warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one Common Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.70.
See the Warrant Indenture for full details.
_________________________________
Les bons de souscription de Nepra Foods Inc. ont été approuvés pour inscription.
Chaque bon de souscription conférera à chaque porteur de bons de souscription le droit, lors de l'exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une action ordinaire sur paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,70 $
Voir l'acte de souscription pour plus de détails.
|Issuer/Émetteur:
|Nepra Foods Inc. 30MARCH2025 Warrants
|Security Type/Titre:
|Warrants
|Listing Date/Date de l’inscription:
|Le 30 mars/March 2022
|Symbol/Symbole:
|NPRA.WT
|Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
|10,000,000
|CUSIP:
|64067L 11 7
|ISIN:
|CA 64067L 11 7 7
|Boardlot/Quotité:
|500
|Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice:
|CAD $0.70/0.70$
|Expiry Date/date d'expiration:
|le 30 mars/March 2025
|Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
|Olympia Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for NPRA.WT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.