Coal Briquettes Market to Witness Growth by a CAGR of ~5% throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Utilization of the Product in Manufacturing Industries Around the World

Research Nester published a report titled "Coal Briquettes Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global coal briquettes market in terms of market segmentation by composition, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global coal briquettes market is estimated to occupy a sizeable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the growing usage of the product in manufacturing industries where high temperature and heat are required, including steel industry. Along with this, rising demand for renewable energy around the world, and increasing investments by many Asian and African countries in coal briquettes to meet the escalating demand for energy are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by composition and application. Based on composition, the wood charcoal segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of the superior efficiency, high practical thermal value and lower ash content of this type of coal briquette. Additionally, by application, the metallurgy segment is projected to acquire the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the rising demand for iron and steel, and surging number of construction activities globally.

Geographically, the global coal briquettes market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the increasing demand for the product from industrial and food sectors, and growing spending on commercial foodservice sector in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to observe noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the government initiatives to reduce greenhouse emissions, and high rate of adoption of renewable energy sources in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Growing Use of the Product in Manufacturing Industries Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

Over the last few years, coal briquettes are extensively being used in manufacturing industries in industrial boilers and kilns as they boost thermal efficiency significantly and minimize coal-fired pollutant emissions. Moreover, as they demand for energy sources with lesser emissions is increasing, the market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the near future.

However, difficulties involved in production of coal briquettes are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global coal briquettes market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global coal briquettes market which includes company profiling of Duraflame Inc., Timber Charcoal Company Co. LLC, Gryfskand sp. z o.o, Kingsford Products Company, Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Snesmi Techno Pvt Ltd, Sun Company, Halogen Supply Co. Inc., Bepex International LLC, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global coal briquettes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

