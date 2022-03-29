Protein Degeneration Therapy Market Growth to be Propelled by a Robust CAGR throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Across the World

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 14:00:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global protein degeneration therapy market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Protein Degeneration Therapy Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global protein degeneration therapy market in terms of market segmentation by application, route of administration, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global protein degeneration therapy market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the surging occurrence of chronic diseases, and escalating emphasis on the development of plasma-derived therapies across the globe. Along with these, growing involvement of researchers in analyzing bifunctional protein degradation for treatment of various conditions, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies for novel drug development are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by application and route of administration. Based on application, the neurology segment is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period in view of the high usage of the therapy to reverse protein aggregates and damaged organelles in patients with neurological disorders. Additionally, by route of administration, the oral segment is projected to grab the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the simplicity, ease of convenience and non-invasiveness nature of this type of drug administration route.

Geographically, the global protein degeneration therapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and high health spending in the region. Moreover, the market in Europe is also assessed to acquire a notable share over the forecast period on the back of the rapidly rising geriatric population, and escalation in the number of cases of chronic diseases in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Growing Occurrence of Chronic Disorders Across the World to Bolster Market Growth

Over the last two decades, the total number of incidences of chronic diseases have observed a notable upsurge. This is giving rise to the development of targeted protein degraders, that are developed particularly for the treatment of several clinical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, breast cancer and multiple myeloma, which in turn is assessed to drive significant market growth in the near future.

However, high price of protein degenerative therapy is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global protein degeneration therapy market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global protein degeneration therapy market which includes company profiling of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi SA, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global protein degeneration therapy market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

