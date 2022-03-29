Global HBsAg Testing Market Growth to be Accelerated by a Robust CAGR throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Number of Cases of Hepatitis B Infection Around the World

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:58:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global HBsAg testing market is estimated to occupy a substantial revenue by growing at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "HBsAg Testing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global HBsAg testing market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global HBsAg testing market is estimated to occupy a substantial revenue by growing at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the rising occurrence of hepatitis B, and growing awareness amongst patients regarding the early detection of the disease around the world. Along with these, increasing technological advancements in molecular diagnostics, and escalating blood transfusion and donations in patients with hepatitis are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Download Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3971

The market is segmented by type and application. Based on type, the strips kit segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of the high affordability, and ease of convenience for the purpose of testing provided by this type of testing kits. Additionally, by application, the hospitals segment is projected to grab the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the high emphasis of people to get treatment from skilled medical professionals, and presence of large number of patients in a hospital facility.

Geographically, the global HBsAg testing market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the rising number of government initiatives for raising awareness about hepatitis in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the large patient pool, and rising number of incidences of hepatitis in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Growing Number of Cases of Hepatitis B Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

Over the last two decades, the prevalence of hepatitis B infection has witnessed a notable upsurge. This can be credited to the rapidly changing lifestyle and growing consumption of contaminated imported foods across the globe, which in turn is expected to raise the demand for HBsAg testing significantly in the near future.

However, less awareness regarding HBsAg testing in lower economic regions is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global HBsAg testing market over the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3971

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global HBsAg testing market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Siemens AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin S.P.A., MedMira Inc., Fujirebio US, Inc., Grifols, S.A., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global HBsAg testing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

Research Nester

Email: info@researchnester.com

Tel: +1-6465869123

The post Global HBsAg Testing Market Growth to be Accelerated by a Robust CAGR throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Number of Cases of Hepatitis B Infection Around the World appeared first on Comserveonline.