U.S. SCARA Robotics Market: Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook, Forecast To 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:55:10 / Comserve Inc. / -- The U.S. SCARA robotics market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Research Nester has released a report titled "U.S. SCARA Robotics Market – Regional Demand Analysis &Opportunity Outlook 2027" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

The Robotics Industries Association (RIA) stated in one of their statistical report that shipment of robots in the U.S., as witnessed by robot manufacturers in the country, increased by 15% to 28, 478 units in 2018 as compared to 2017. Moreover, International Federation of Robotics (IFR) stated in one of their statistical report that annual shipment of multipurpose industrial robots in the U.S. grew from 31, 404 number of units in the year 2016 and is further estimated to reach 46, 000 number of units by the year 2021.

The statistics portray the rising deployment of robots in the manufacturing industries in the U.S. Owing to factors, such as, need for automation of production processes, coupled with labor productivity issues, and the need for enhancing productivity as well as quality, the demand for robotics in manufacturing industries have grown multifold, which is anticipated to contribute significantly towards the U.S. SCARA robotics market.

Moreover, these robots have found massive utilization across end user industries, such as, automotive and food and beverages amongst others, which is also helping these industries to overcome issues in regards to their build quality and also to reduce warranty costs. Additionally, workers are also left apart from performing risky activities involved in the manufacturing line, and are now thus performed by these automated robots.

The U.S. SCARA robotics market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by sub system into hardware, software and services. Among these segments, services segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share of around 33% in the year 2018, and is also expected to reach a CAGR of 9.28% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the need for maintenance of the robots, so that manufacturers avoid the loss affected by unscheduled downtime during the manufacturing process.

The market is further segmented by axis type into 4-Axis, 5-Axis and others. Among these segments, 4-Axis segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 83% in the year 2018. The growth of the segment is driven by the demand for these robot type amongst manufacturing industries, as these robots are most suitable for pick and place in production line, as well as for assembly applications. Additionally, these robots provide add-on of axis motion or modules, which helps them enhance their payload.

However, rising concerns for unavailability of skilled persons to operate the robots in the production line of the manufacturing industries and the added initial deployment costs, coupled with the inefficiency of these robots as compared to articulated robot type are some of the factors expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the U.S. SCARA robotics market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the U.S. SCARA robotics market, which includes profiling of Seiko Epson Corporation 6724, Denso Corporation 6902, Hirata Corporation 6258, Omron Corporation 6645, ABB ABB, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 7272, Fanuc Corporation 6954, and Precise Automation, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "U.S. SCARA Robotics Market – Regional Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall U.S. SCARA robotics industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the U.S. SCARA robotics market in the near future.

