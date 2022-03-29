Inorganic Flame Retardants Market Growth to be Impelled by a CAGR of ~4% throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Increase in Demand for the Product from End Use Industries Around the World

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:53:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global inorganic flame retardants market is estimated to occupy a sizeable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Inorganic Flame Retardants Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global inorganic flame retardants market in terms of market segmentation by type, application, end use industry, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global inorganic flame retardants market is estimated to occupy a sizeable revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the rising demand for fire retardant materials from a variety of end use industries, and developments in fire safety standards, particularly for metallic element composite panel cladding used in buildings across the globe. Along with these, rapidly growing rate of urbanization, and upsurge in the development of novel flame retardants by companies are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by type, application and end use industry. Based on type, the non-halogenated segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of the low amount of heat and smoke produced by, and high cost-effectiveness of this type of flame retardants. Additionally, by end use industry, the construction segment is projected to grab the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the growing usage of flame retardants in building materials to adhere to strict fire safety regulations.

Geographically, the global inorganic flame retardants market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the increasing investments by enterprises for the development of improved inorganic flame retardants in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the rising expansion of building & construction sector, and escalating rate of urbanization in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rising Demand for the Product from End Use Industries Worldwide to Drive Market Growth

Over the last few years, the demand for inorganic flame retardants from end user industries, including construction, textiles, electrical & electronics, and transportation has witnessed a significant hike. This can be credited to the imposition of stringent regulations globally for safety from fire related accidents, which in turn is anticipated to drive significant market growth in the near future.

However, volatile prices of raw materials are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global inorganic flame retardants market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global inorganic flame retardants market which includes company profiling of J.M. Huber Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Albermarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, ICL Group, Jiangsu Jacques Technology Co., Ltd., Clariant International Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Nabaltec A.G, Green Chemicals SpA, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global inorganic flame retardants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

