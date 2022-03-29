Distributed Cloud Market to Grow by a CAGR of ~9% during 2022 – 2031; Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology to Boost the Market Growth

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:49:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global distributed cloud market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Distributed Cloud Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global distributed cloud market in terms of market segmentation by service type, enterprise size, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global distributed cloud market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~9% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The market is segmented on the basis of service type into data security, data storage, networking, and others, out of which, the data storage segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for larger storage capacity in cloud services amongst various industries, including BFSI and healthcare.

The global distributed cloud market is estimated to grow on the back of the various advantages of distributed cloud, including faster content delivery, improved delivery speed, and better storage and distribution of content. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud computing technologies, is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, cloud computing services generated a revenue of almost USD 400 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of public cloud, multi-cloud services, and other advanced technologies, are foreseen to propel the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global distributed cloud market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based services in the region. Further, the increasing penetration of distributed cloud across various industries in the region, and presence of major market players are estimated to boost the market growth.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Implementation of Cloud Storage Services to Boost the Market Growth

The growing demand for cloud storage amongst internet users globally, is foreseen to primarily drive the market growth. In fact, according to the World Bank Statistics, 56.727% of the global population used internet in 2019. Moreover, the increasing need for faster delivery, and easier access to the stored data, is anticipated to surge the demand for distributed cloud globally.

However, lack of awareness amongst people, and cyber security issues are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global distributed cloud market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global distributed cloud market which includes company profiling of Verizon Communications Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Pivotal Software, Inc., DigitalOcean, Inc., Solvexis Ltd., Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Axway Software. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global distributed cloud market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

