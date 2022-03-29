Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market to Grow by a CAGR of ~18% during 2022 – 2031; Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles to Boost the Market Growth

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:47:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market in terms of market segmentation by type, material, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The market is segmented on the basis of application into telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others. Out of these, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles across the globe, which deploys VCSEL systems for camera sensing.

The global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market is estimated to grow on the back of growing advancement in the technologies, such as, 3D facial identification systems, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), world-facing cameras on mobile handsets, and sensing for autonomous driving vehicles. Vertical cavity surface emitting laser, or VCSEL is extensively used for developing autonomous driving vehicles. As a result, the growth in the sale of autonomous cars is estimated to boost the market growth. For instance, the revenue generated by the autonomous vehicles industry reached approximately USD 23 billion in 2020.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period growing adoption of advanced technologies, including, self-driving, ADAS in vehicles, and 3D assisted augmented reality. Moreover, the rising production of cars, and estimated adoption of self-driving cars by various industry giants in the region is estimated to boost the market growth. According to the report by IEA, 17 million cars were sold in the United States in 2019.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology to Boost the Market Growth

VCSEL or vertical cavity surface emitting laser, emits optical beam vertically from its top surface, which is essential for various 3D sensor systems, including autonomous driving, virtual reality, and metaverse. The growing adoption of these technologies is projected to increase the demand for VCSEL systems, which is anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, lack of availability of advanced technology in underdeveloped regions, and high cost are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market which includes company profiling of Vixar Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., TRUMPF, II-VI Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Vertilite Inc., Coherent, Inc., Alight Solutions, LLC, Connector Optics LLC, and Lumentum Operations LLC. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

