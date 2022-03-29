Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market to Grow by a CAGR of ~11% during 2022 – 2031; Growing Application in Healthcare Sector to boost the Market Growth

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:43:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is anticipated to attain a CAGR of ~11% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market in terms of market segmentation by application, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of end-user into textile, healthcare, industrial, and others, out of which, the healthcare segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period. The segment growth can be accounted to the increasing demand for polypropylene for manufacturing medical equipment, such as, surgical gowns, masks, gloves, and non-surgical gowns. In addition to this, the segment is projected to grow owing to the various properties of non-woven polypropylene, such as, strong impermeability, non-toxic nature, and chemical and heat resistance.

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is estimated to grow on the back of the growing demand for nonwoven polypropylene fabrics in the healthcare sector. It is a thermoplastic fiber that has several properties, including, high impermeability, tensile strength, flexibility, and stability, along with better heat and chemical resistance. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are also used to make floor mats for automobiles, which is also expected to boost the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to garner the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the rising demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics in the vast healthcare sector in the region. According to the data by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national Medicare spending reached USD 829.5 billion in 2020.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Demand for Medical Coveralls to boost the Market Growth

Owing to the increasing hygiene awareness amongst the people, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical coveralls and masks is also increasing. For instance, the revenue generated by the personal protective equipment industry touched USD 52 billion in 2019. The growing demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics to manufacture this equipment is estimated to primarily boost the market growth.

However, low application in the textile industry, and high cost of raw materials are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market which includes company profiling of Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Lydall, Inc., First Quality Nonwovens, Inc., PFN Nonwovens A.S., Schouw & Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., and Freudenberg Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

