Alexa Enabled Devices Market- Global Size, Growth Insight, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:44:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- The smart speaker market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 22.2% and is expected to attain a total market size of USD 34.4 billion by 2027.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Alexa Enabled Devices Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

Percentage of urban population around the world peaked 54.82 from 53.46 in-between 2014-17, with a growth rate of 1.03x, according to The World Bank. Additionally, household disposable income of USA peaked 50291.66 USD/capita from 45967.15 USD/capita in-between 2014-17, with a growth rate of 1.09x.

The statistics portray the growing urban population and the associated increase in household disposable income. Owing to such factors, consumers trend to shift towards increasing purchase of goods, which help them to ease their day-to-day life. One such emerging consumer electronics goods are Alexa enabled devices, which implies implementation of Amazon Voice Services (AVS) in electronic equipment, such as, TVs, refrigerators, plugs and others. Consumers are shifting their demand for such products owing to their product features, which also provides easy voice control of the devices. Rising internet penetration and advancements in technology, coupled with implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) with IOT devices, all of these factors are promoting significantly towards the growth of the Alexa enabled devices market.

Moreover, growing interests amongst consumers for IOT devices, shifting trends for smart home solutions, and the capability of these devices to make life processes easier for the consumers with a voice controlled command are also expected to fuel the growth of the Alexa enabled devices market.

The Alexa enabled devices market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product type into smart home hub, lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras, locks, TVs, smart speakers, streaming devices and others, out of which, smart speakers segment is anticipated to hold significant market share on the back of increasing demand for multifunctional, entertainment and recreational devices. Moreover, the smart speaker market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 22.2% and is expected to attain a total market size of USD 34.4 billion by 2027.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2045

Geographically, the Alexa enabled devices market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which,North America is expected to hold significant market share on the back of increasing demand for consumer electronic goods, which are technically advanced, increasing household disposable income of people, and the rising demand for home automation systems amongst consumers.

However, growing concerns for high skepticism of Alexa enabled devices amongst consumers, which is expected to affect the sales of these devices, is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the Alexa enabled devices market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Alexa enabled devices market, which includes profiling ofAugust Home, Belkin International, Inc., Ecobee, Signify Holding PHIA, SmartThings Inc., Arlo ARLO, Sonos Inc. SONO, SAMSUNG (KRX: 005930), GE Appliances, and iRobot.in IRBT.

Access Full Report, here: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2045

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled"Alexa Enabled Devices Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall Alexa enabled devices industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the Alexa enabled devices market in the near future.

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

Research Nester

Email: info@researchnester.com

Tel: +1-6465869123

The post Alexa Enabled Devices Market- Global Size, Growth Insight, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2027 appeared first on Comserveonline.