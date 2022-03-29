Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems Market Growth to be Propelled by a CAGR of ~7% throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Increasing Adoption of the Device in Army and Marines Worldwide

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:40:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the growing implementation of GSR systems in army and marines around the world to monitor military installations, borders and refineries. Along with this, escalating use of GSR in civilian applications, including anti-collision systems for trains and highway safety systems for vehicles, and rising territorial conflicts in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by product type and application. Based on application, the aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of the increasing focus of militaries on automation and miniaturization of security systems, and surge in investments in the aerospace & defense sector to improve border security. Additionally, by product type, the long-range segment is projected to acquire the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the growing demand for long-range radar security systems for the purposes of air surveillance, air mapping and weapon control.

Geographically, the global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the high military expenditure, and strong presence of major market players in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the escalating investments in air missile systems and ballistic missiles, and rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rising Adoption of the Device in Army and Marines Around the World to Drive Market Growth

Over the last few years, army and marines are extensively becoming involved in the adoption of high technology sensor systems for monitoring critical infrastructure areas such as borders, airports and refineries. This can be credited to the easy setup and excellent visual interpretation of the signal offered by these systems, which in turn is anticipated to drive significant market growth in the near future.

However, expensive development of GSR systems is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market which includes company profiling of Saab AB, Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, FLIR Systems Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen, DeTect Inc., SRC Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ground surveillance radar (GSR) systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

