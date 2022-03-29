Gastroenterology Disposables Market to Grow by a Significant CAGR during 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Prevalence of Diseases Associated with the Digestive System

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:33:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global gastroenterology disposables market is estimated to garner a large amount of revenue and grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Gastroenterology Disposables Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global gastroenterology disposables in terms of market segmentation by affected organ, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global gastroenterology disposables market is estimated to garner a large amount of revenue and grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, owing to the rising number of incidences of infectious diseases globally, increasing occurrence of diseases associated with the digestive system. Along with these, growing risk of hospital acquired infections, and technological developments in the field of gastroenterology equipment are also expected to drive market growth in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by affected organ and end user. Based on affected organ, the colon segment is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during the forecast period in view of the escalating prevalence of rectal and colon cancer worldwide, and government initiatives to spread awareness about the cancer. Additionally, by end user, the hospitals segment is assessed to grab the largest share over the forecast period ascribing to the high preference of patients to get treatment from trained professionals in a hospital facility.

The global gastroenterology disposables market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness noteworthy market growth over the forecast period accounting to the surging technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and large number of patients in the region. Moreover, the market in the North America is projected to occupy the largest market share throughout the forecast period on the back of the high healthcare spending, and well-established medical infrastructure in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Associated with the Digestive System to Drive Market Growth

Over the last two decades, the total number of cases of gastrointestinal diseases has witnessed a notable upsurge. This can be credited to the rapidly changing lifestyle of people and adoption of unhealthy habits, which in turn is anticipated to raise the demand for gastroenterology disposables significantly in the near future.

However, high cost of gastroenterology disposables is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global gastroenterology disposables market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global gastroenterology disposables which includes company profiling of Corinth MedTech, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., HOYA Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, OBP Medical Corporation, Coloplast A/S, 3NT Medical Ltd., OTU Medical Inc., Prosurg Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global gastroenterology disposables that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

