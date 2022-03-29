Blood Collection Monitor Market Growth to be Propelled by a Significant CAGR throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Rising Number of Cases of Blood Disorders Around the World

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:27:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global blood collection monitor market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Blood Collection Monitor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global blood collection monitor market in terms of market segmentation by calibration type, end user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global blood collection monitor market is estimated to occupy a large amount of revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the growing occurrence of blood disorders, coupled with rise in demand for blood transfusion therapies around the world. Along with these, escalating number of critical life-saving surgical procedures performed, and technological developments in the healthcare sector, particularly in developed and developing countries are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by calibration type and end user. Based on calibration type, the automated weight calibration segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period in view of the fact that automating weight calibration helps in minimizing errors, such as imprecise placement and weight mix-ups. Additionally, by end user, the hospitals segment is projected to acquire the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and trauma cases, which is assessed to ensure the demand for blood collection devices and equipment in hospital facilities.

Geographically, the global blood collection monitor market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the high healthcare expenditure, and strong presence of major market players in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the surging geriatric population, and increasing awareness about the product in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rising Number of Cases of Blood Disorders Around the World to Drive Market Growth

With the rise in the number of incidences of several blood disorders among people across the globe, the demand for blood transfusion procedures among patients has also witnessed an upsurge. This in turn is anticipated to raise the sales of blood collection monitors, which in turn is predicted to drive market growth significantly in the near future.

However, expensiveness of blood collection monitors is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global blood collection monitor market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global blood collection monitor market which includes company profiling of Fresenius Kabi AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Grifols S.A., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Nipro Medical Corporation, SARSTEDT AG & Co., REMI GROUP, Bioelettronica S.r.l., Delcon SRL, Haemonetics Corporation, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global blood collection monitor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

