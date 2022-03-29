Telecom Service Assurance Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:22:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Growing Internet of Things (IoT) communication devices, the market of which is estimated to witness CAGR of around 17% between 2016 and 2023.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Telecom Service Assurance Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's five force model.

In a statistical report by the Department of Telecommunication (DOT), Government of India (GOI), average revenue per user (ARPU) for GSM (Global System for Mobile) technology in India peaked negatively to 82.68 (�?�/subscriber/month) in 2017 from 298.00 (�?�/subscriber/month) in 2007.

There is a growing concern amongst communication service providers (CSPs) for lower ARPU and high churn of customers in the telecom industry. Shifting consumer demand for data products from voice products is driving the focus among CSPs for monitoring the service performance indicators, which is raising the demand for telecom service assurance market.

Telecom service assurance deals with the policies and processes for ensuring the best service quality of all the services offered by the CSPs. The prime goal of a telecom service assurance provider is to minimize the impact of downtime for an optimal subscriber experience. Growing Internet of Things (IoT) communication devices, the market of which is estimated to witness CAGR of around 17% between 2016 and 2023, is raising the need of consumers for steady, reliable and endless flow of data services. Furthermore, there is a rising demand amongst CSPs for telecom service assurance, owing to technical challenges observed in blockchain technology, which is the backbone of operational processes. The overall process requires continuous monitoring by telecom service assurance providers to ensure reliability in the services offered by CSPs. All of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the telecom service assurance market.

The telecom service assurance market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by system into probe system, workforce management, fault & event management and quality or performance monitoring. Factors such as growing issues in the offered services experienced by consumers and the need for reduction in time of action taken (TAT) to mend the service issues are anticipated to hold the largest market share for fault & event management segment.

Geographically, the telecom service assurance market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is expected to have largest market share on the back ofrise in the number of mobile-cellular and internet subscription numbers in the region. The statistical report by International Telecommunications Union (ITU) states that in Asia-Pacific, mobile-cellular telephone subscriptions reached 4351 million in 2017 as compared to 833 million in 2005.

However rise in the initial implementation costs anticipated from improper network infrastructure of CSPs in emerging economies is a growing concern for the telecom service assurance providers, which is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the telecom assurance market, which includes profiling of Nokia NOKIA, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Tata Consultancy Services Limited TCS, Accenture ACN, IBM Corporation IBM, NEC Corporation 6701, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC, and Spirent Communications SPT.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Telecom Service Assurance Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall telecom service assurance industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the telecom service assurance market in the near future.

