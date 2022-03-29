Pediatric Scoliosis Treatment Market: by Manufactures Types, End Users and Impact Analysis 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:20:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- The pediatric scoliosis treatment market is anticipated to observe a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027.



Research Nester released a report titled "Pediatric Scoliosis Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which delivers detailed overview of the global pediatric scoliosis treatment market in terms of market segmentation by scoliosis type, by treatment and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Scoliosis is a condition in which the spinal cord begins to bend and eventually forms into a C or S-shaped structure. This disorder commonly occurs among children and is known as pediatric scoliosis. The pediatric scoliosis treatment market is anticipated to observe a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. This can be attributed to the growing number of research and development activities in various regions across the world. According to UNESCO, the research and development expenditure in North America was estimated to be around 2.65% of the GDP in the region in 2016. On the other hand, the expenditure on R&D in China was around 2.1% of the GDP for the same year.

The market is segmented by scoliosis type, by treatment and by region, out of which, the treatment segment is further segmented into physical therapy, scoliosis braces, surgery and others. Out of these, the scoliosis braces is estimated to hold the largest market share in pediatric scoliosis market during the forecast period on account of increasing demand for braces among children with scoliosis.

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market as a result of increasing research and development activities in the region along with the presence of major companies involved in the manufacturing of treatment devices and providing services. The market is Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate on account of rising healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing Prevalence Of Pediatric Scoliosis To Raise The Demand For Efficient Treatment Methods

The rising demand for improved treatment methods for scoliosis among children is leading to an increase in the research and development of new devices and products in the market. This is a leading factor estimated to contribute towards the market growth in the upcoming years.

However, the strict FDA approval and limited number of treatment methods available in the market are some factors estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pediatric scoliosis treatment marketwhich includes company profiling ofBoston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Aspen Medical Products, Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Cymortho, UNYQ, The SpineCorporation Limited, Professional Technologies International, Charleston Bending Brace, �?ssur (OSSR)and Spinal Technology, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pediatric scoliosis treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

