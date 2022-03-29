Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market to Witness Growth by a CAGR of ~22% throughout 2022 – 2031 Owing to the Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices Around the World

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:10:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global internet of behaviors (IoB) market is estimated to occupy a sizeable amount of revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031.



Research Nester published a report titled "Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global internet of behaviors (IoB) market in terms of market segmentation by enterprise size, application, end use industry, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global internet of behaviors (IoB) market is estimated to occupy a sizeable amount of revenue by growing at a CAGR of ~22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031, ascribing to the increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices, and growing advancements in machine learning abilities across the globe. Along with these, escalating utilization of technologies, such as location tracking, facial recognition and big data, in combination with behavioral events are also expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The market is segmented by enterprise size, application and end use industry. Based on enterprise size, the small & medium sized segment is anticipated to occupy the largest share during the forecast period in view of the rising number of SMEs around the world, and surge in the adoption of IoT based technologies amongst them. Additionally, by application, the digital marketing segment is projected to acquire the largest share over the forecast period attributing to the rising usage of digital marketing services for lead generation, brand advertising and sales generation among companies all around the world.

Geographically, the global internet of behaviors (IoB) market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is evaluated to gather the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the early adoption of sophisticated technologies, and strong presence of major market players in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to observe noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the rising focus of companies to develop new techniques for behavioral analytics, and surging spending on cloud in the region.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Around the World to Drive Market Growth

Since the last two decades, the number of IoT devices have witnessed a notable surge around the world. This has paved the way for a new technology called IoB that helps businesses make more informed decisions and significantly improve their service quality, which in turn is anticipated to drive robust growth to the market in the near future.

However, less awareness about IoB in lower economic nations is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the global Internet of behaviors (IoB) market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global internet of behaviors (IoB) market which includes company profiling of Aware Inc., Guardian Analytics, Traceable Inc, Micro Focus Group, Mazu Networks Inc., Trifacta Inc., Mastercard Technologies Canada ULC, Qubit Digital Limited, Capillary Technologies, CognitiveScale, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global internet of behaviors (IoB) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

