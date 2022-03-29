Bioethanol As A Biofuel Production Market- Rising Demand, Market Economy, Renewable Resource, Market Research 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:05:11 / Comserve Inc. / -- The bioethanol as a biofuel market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027



Research Nester has released a report titled "Bioethanol As A Biofuel Production Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

The International Environmental Agency (IEA) states that production of transport biofuel expanded 7% Y-O-Y in 2018, which falls short of the sustained 10% output growth per year needed until 2030, to align with the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS).

Consumption of energy have grown multifold, owing to increasing population and growing urbanization. Rising environmental concerns among nations have led to their shifting demand towards adoption of renewable energy sources such as bioethanol as a biofuel.

Furthermore, the statistics form an alarming need among nations for maintaining pace and align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as proposed by the members of the United Nations Development Program. All of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the bioethanol as a biofuel production market.

Bioethanol, also known as Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol (C2H5OH), is produced by the hydrolysis and fermentation of feedstock, which are high in sugar and starch. It is widely used as a biofuel owing to the ease of its blending characteristics with conventional fossil fuels.

The bioethanol as a biofuel market is anticipated to record robust CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by end-user into transportation, power generation, and residential. Among these segments, transportation segment is anticipated to have largest market share, owing to outstanding sales of vehicles around the globe. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), registrations or sales of new vehicles around the globe reached 95 million numbers in 2018 from that of 65 million numbers in 2005.

Geographically, the bioethanol as a biofuel production market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is expected to have largest market share on the back of growing fuel consumption in the region. The Centre For Sustainable Systems, University of Michigan, claims in one of their statistics report that, ethanol constitutes to 10% of U.S. vehicle fuel consumption and over 98% of U.S. gasoline contained ethanol.

Moreover, statistics by the OICA stated that total vehicle sales in the United States reached 11,314,705 numbers in 2018 from that of 5,709,431 numbers in 2009. The rapidly growing sale numbers of vehicles is also estimated to support the growth of the market in the region.

Riding on the back of the factors, such as availability of fertile and arable agricultural lands, required for the production of feedstock, are the factors estimated to support the growth of Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific region. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOSTAT), Asia constituted to around 1,663,893 thousand hectares of agricultural land by the year 2016.

However, there is a rising concern amongst farmers so as to choose in-between farming of food and fuel crops. The fear of shortfall of food crops owing to unbalanced production between the two commodities is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the bioethanol as a biofuel production market which includes profiling of CropEnergies AG CE, Abengoa ABG, Praj Industries PRAJIND, Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. PEIX, Vivergo Fuels Limited, Lesaffre, Green Social Bioethanol, St1 Oy, and Green Future Innovations, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Bioethanol As A Biofuel Production Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall bioethanol as a biofuel production industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the bioethanol as a biofuel production market in the near future.

