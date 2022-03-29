Whooping Cough Treatment Market to Grow by a Notable CAGR during 2022 – 2031; Increasing Prevalence of Whooping Cough to Fuel the Market Growth

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 13:05:00 / Comserve Inc. / -- As per a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia accounts for 14% of all deaths of children under 5 years old every year.



Research Nester published a report titled "Whooping Cough Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of the global whooping cough treatment market in terms of market segmentation by patient type, drug type, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global whooping cough treatment market is anticipated to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The market is segmented based on patient type into pediatric, adolescents, adults, and others. Among these segments, the pediatric segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market over the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of whooping cough amongst children, along with higher severity in symptoms of the disease. As per a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia accounts for 14% of all deaths of children under 5 years old every year.

The global whooping cough treatment market is estimated to grow on the back of increasing incidence of whooping cough, also known as, pertussis. According to a WHO report, 151 074 cases of whooping cough were reported globally in 2018. Moreover, secondary factors, such as, rising pediatric population, growing pollution level, and increasing cases of other throat infections, are estimated to positively affect the market growth. Along with this, the rising health awareness amongst people, is also estimated to boost the market growth.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global whooping cough treatment market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of high prevalence of whooping cough in the region, accompanied by the increasing pediatric population, and improving healthcare facilities in the developing countries.

The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

Increasing Cases of Whooping Cough Globally to Propel the Market Growth

Whooping cough is a highly contagious infection that can last for over 10 weeks, and can cause severe pneumonia, if left untreated. The growing prevalence of this respiratory infection is estimated to increase the demand for its treatment across the globe. Moreover, it is highly common amongst children, which is further expected to boost the market growth.

However, low availability of treatment facilities, such as, medical practitioners, and vaccines, in undeveloped regions are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global whooping cough treatment market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global whooping cough treatment market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-aventis Groupe, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Baxter International, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global whooping cough treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

