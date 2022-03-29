DialMyCalls Offers New Advanced Mass Email Service to Send Bulk Messages

JUPITER, Fla. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

DialMyCalls now offers the ability to send out customized bulk email broadcasts. The brand new advanced emailing feature allows customers to not only send their contacts a mass text message or voice broadcast, but also custom HTML email broadcasts. Customize email broadcasts with your own email domain, branding and photo attachments to make them stand out and catch the attention of your customers or members of your organization.

There are many different uses for DialMyCalls' new emailing feature and a variety of businesses and organizations can utilize this service. Check out a few ways in which advanced emailing can be used:

Email marketing will boost sales at any small business and can quickly be achieved using the brand new advanced mass email service. Send out monthly newsletters to customers or a weekly promotional email with a special discount for being loyal customers. Appointment Reminders: Medical offices and service industry businesses can send automated appointment reminders via bulk email. Make sure your customers or patients never miss an appointment by scheduling custom reminder emails.

Medical offices and service industry businesses can send automated appointment reminders via bulk email. Make sure your customers or patients never miss an appointment by scheduling custom reminder emails. Important Updates: HOA's and property management companies can utilize DialMyCalls' advanced emailing solution to send out important updates to entire communities at once. In addition, entire cities and towns can send out important weather updates and evacuation mandates.

Send bulk emails to all of your contacts at once with the click of a button - simply purchase one of our advanced emailing plans and start sending today!

About DialMyCalls.com

DialMyCalls.com was founded in 2006 and offers an industry-leading mass texting and voice broadcasting SaaS. The addition of advanced mass email lets customers have an all-in-one mass notification platform to send out bulk calls, text messages and emails.

For more information, please visit https://www.dialmycalls.com, call 800-928-2086 or email sales@dialmycalls.com.

