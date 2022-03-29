America21: Banning the WEF's 'Great Reset' and 'AMEXIT' From UN Treaties

"Saving America From Global Governance": Following a Feb. 18, 2022 event in Billings, Montana - Founder & President of America21, Marc Malone is working with State Representatives to ban 'totalitarian' protocols driven by World Economic Forum (WEF) public-private partnerships and 'Anti-Democratic' United Nations (UN) treaties. The Philosophy-Science Academic's 2-hour presentation, using fully-cited & originally-sourced information, demonstrated the very genuine political threat to Americans' Constitutional Freedom via "The Great Reset", "Agenda 21" and "Agenda 2030".
"COVID-19 protocols' lockdowns & restrictions have caused economic depression, vaccine passports, and coerced medical procedures, while pseudoscientific climate change treaties and consequential regulations have taken hostage of our entire economic, academic and political institutions. We have a few years to take back our local jurisdictions & municipalities and that's what we're going to do," said Malone. "We will save America from global governance and take back control."
People on board the initiative include: Senator Tom McGillvray, Yellowstone County Chairman Tim Stark, Carbon County Chairman Ed Halland, Billings City Council Pam Purinton, and others, including MT Congress Representatives, Central Committee Treasurers and Secretaries.
Specific legislative targets will be "Environmental, Social Governance" (ESG) followed by "Public-Private Partnerships" (P3). "ESG is the foundation of the "Social Credit System" that currently allows the WEF & UN via the major Asset management firms to monopolize the American economy against smaller, independent businesses. If it soon goes to the individual as it does in China, it will be the end of the Bill of Rights as the political-organizing principle in America. If banned, it will be illegal to discriminate using ESG (Social Credit Systems) and American sovereignty will be closer to being restored" said America21's Founder.
There are other major areas of political interest not disclosed publicly at this time. Political representatives' support for America21's Initiative on proposition of a bill to ban elements of the "Great Reset" does not mean all the organization's philosophical work or views are also endorsed by said third parties.
Contact: info@america21century.com
Website: https://www.america21century.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.