On-The-Go Breakfast Cereals Market Overview By Industry Players, Revenue And Forecast Till 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 12:59:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- The on-the-go breakfast cereals market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.56% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027



Research Nester has released a report titled "On-The-Go Breakfast Cereals Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″which delivers detailed overview of the on-the-go breakfast cereals market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by product offering, by distribution channel, by packaging type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The on-the-go breakfast cereals market is segmented by product type into ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink, out of which, ready-to-drink segment is anticipated to hold largest market share on account of preferences of consumers for liquid breakfast products owing to its convenience of utilization, as the consumer can work on other activities in parallel, such as driving a car or travelling in a congested public transport, and having his meal on-the-go.

Request Sample Data To Learn More About This Report @https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1978

The on-the-go breakfast cereals market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.56% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. Growing demand for changes in lifestyle of the consumers and their shifting preferences for on-the-go meals and food products that require no or zero preparation time, are some of the factors which is estimated to promote the demand for on-the-go breakfast cereals market throughout the forecast period.

Regionally, the on-the-go breakfast cereals market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America and Europe is expected to have largest market share on the back of growing food spends and demand for healthy food products that require zero or minimum food processing time. In the statistics by the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (USDA), $1.71 trillion USD was spent by U.S. consumers, businesses and government entities on food and beverages in grocery stores and other retailers and on away-from-home meals and snacks during the year 2018.

Preferences for Quickly Prepared Food Products By Consumers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, stated in one of their statistics that full time employed persons averaged 9.5 hours of work time on weekdays, whereas, on weekends the recorded time was 5.4 hours, for the year 2018.

Unbalance of work-life schedules is resulting in changing preferences of consumers around the globe. People are shifting their focus towards cook processors to spend minimum cooking time and also for food products that can be consumed directly or require zero or very minimum cooking time owing to such unbalanced hectic schedules.

Request Sample Data To Learn More About This Report @https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1978

In a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) the WHO Member States have agreed to stop the rise in diabetes and obesity in adults, adolescents and children by 2025. Furthermore, the Member States have also agreed to reduce the intake of salt by the global population by 30% by the year 2025. All of these factors is estimated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the market.

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

Research Nester

Email: info@researchnester.com

Tel: +1-6465869123

The post On-The-Go Breakfast Cereals Market Overview By Industry Players, Revenue And Forecast Till 2027 appeared first on Comserveonline.