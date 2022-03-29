Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Announces Filing of Annual Report, OTC Legal Letter and Corporate Updates

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., GEGR ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company functioning as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies and patents built by passionate visionaries who, "just need extra oxygen to move forward with their plans," announces a corporate update.

On March 24, 2021, the Amended Annual Report and the Attorney Letter for OTC Markets were filed for the Fiscal Year Ending on 31st December 2021. The Company was pleased to report Total Assets increased from $462,958 on 31st December 2020 to $56,142,553 on 31st December 2021, a change of 12,127% in one year; Our Consolidated Gross Revenue increased from $0 on 31st December 2020 to $77,940,892 on 31st December 2021. Additionally, on March 16, 2022, Global Development Advisors Limited, Mr. Fabrizio Bosticco, returned 75,000,000 shares of common stock to Treasury which reduced the outstanding shares from 324,094,757 on 31st December 2021 to 249,094,757 outstanding shares on 16 March 2022, a 23% reduction in outstanding shares.

On 23 March 2022, the Company participated with its joint partner Periso, SA and the technical team of the Protonstar energy storage system at an event held Lugano, Switzerland. The event was attended by various groups from the shipping industry, multiple incubator facilities, hedge fund and family office investors to preview the technology for both the Protonstar energy storage system and upcoming alternative energy product releases. We will be providing updates during the next three months of these two important product developments which will meet global energy demands in the future.

Lastly, the Company will be launching a revised Private Placement Memorandum for 20,000,000 USD over the next 30 days.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR:

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

