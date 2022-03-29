Mech Master Launches Its Testnet

Hanoi, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Mech Master announced the official opening of its Public Testnet (official testnet link: https://app.mechmaster.io/#/beta-testing-event), featuring the mighty Mecha warriors. Mecha enthusiasts who are keen on turn-based strategy and card games can now start to experience the blue-chip graphics and excellent gameplay in the Mech Master arena (watch Mech Master Official Testnet Gameplay Trailer) .





Rewind to the Whitelist opening

During 7 days of the testnet whitelist opening, more than 15,000 sign-ups for the testnet, including nearly 9,000 people registering within the first 48 hours. There have been approximately 3,000 daily conversations about Mech Master testnet in every social channel of Mech Master.

Top 300 eligible community members including Mecha owners, KOLs, Game streamers, and Blockchain enthusiasts with recognized communities assembled to test out the product. It can be seen that the project has built up an enviable reputation as a top-notch Play To Earn NFT game.





What to expect from this Public Testnet?

Mech Master's Private Alpha version was minutely examined by its internal members and partners. The test has received a lot of praise, and of course, bug reports from the testers.

In this Public Testnet release, the development team is expected to settle the issues from the Private Alpha so that testers can have an exhilarating experience from the game, namely:

- Enhance its enjoyable gameplay, especially the P2E logic

- Create a deeper context in storylines

- Maintain the top-notch graphic throughout the game

- Primarily fix all significant bugs

- Improve stats balance

By solving all these puzzles, the overall rating of the Public Testnet is expected to be at least 7/10 of the readiness for the official version on the mainnet.

Testnet Information

During 2 weeks from Mar 30, 2022 to Apr 13, 2022, all testers will discover the game through their hands-on experience of the Mech Master game. All necessary character NFTs and in-game equipment are ready for the first Mech Master players to enjoy.

While playing the game and reporting the bugs, the users can also have the opportunity to grasp rewards based on their achievements on the leaderboard. The development team is very thoughtful of its community members, especially those who are dedicated to the project.





Throughout the testing period, all bugs spotted by the testers will be logged and discussed in real-time with the developers. Aiming to secure the best product improvement, the team is open to all comments and suggestions from the testnet users.

Mech Master Official channels

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ron Nguyen

Company: Mirai Studio

Email: contact@mechmaster.io

Website: https://mechmaster.io/

