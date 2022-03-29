

The B2B Social Media Awards 2022

Oktopost Celebrates the Winners of the B2B Social Media Awards 2022





Oktopost, B2B social engagement suite that supports modern data-driven organizations, announced the winners of the first annual B2B Social Media Awards.

Social Media is one of the top growth channels for B2B Marketers, and mid-Market and Enterprise CMOs are seeing the true value it has for helping achieve both marketing and business goals.

The awards have been designed to showcase B2B social media achievements and highlight individuals, teams, and companies that are consistently delivering excellence in content, programs, and results. The awards are the most prestigious benchmark for experts in social media marketing, across all B2B industries, globally.

Winners have been announced online, with each recipient receiving a personal email and call from Oktopost's VP Marketing, Natalie Binns, who stated:

"It's amazing to get the opportunity to share the stories, see the results of the hard work that goes into B2B social media, and shine a light on the companies and individuals behind the social media posts. I congratulate all of the nominees, finalists, and winners of the first B2B Social Media Awards, 2022. The competition for the awards was fierce, and I'm sure it will get even tougher next year!"

Winners of the B2B Social Media Awards are announced on the Oktopost site, and will be showcased by Oktopost over the coming days.

Oktopost CEO, Daniel Kushner, added:

"We're delighted to honor and celebrate the people behind the scenes of some of the biggest and best B2B social media initiatives across the globe. The experience of getting to learn about and highlight these powerful people and teams has been remarkable."

Winners list: https://www.oktopost.com/blog/b2b-social-media-awards

About Oktopost

Oktopost is an all-encompassing B2B social engagement suite that empowers modern data-driven professionals to fully manage and optimize social media, driving their businesses forward in a scalable and measurable way. Oktopost provides social media solutions to more than 3,000 global businesses worldwide. Our B2B customers include ACI Worldwide, ChargeBee, ContentSquare, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric, Snowflake, SWIFT, SUSE, and Xerox.

