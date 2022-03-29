Over 80% of Employees Have Feedback They Don't Share With HR According to New AllVoices Report

LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2022 - (

AllVoices, the leading employee feedback management platform (EFMP), today released the findings from its "Impact of HR on Employee Feedback: Trust, Communication, and Power Dynamics" report.

The report surveyed full-time employees in the U.S. that work at companies with 100 or more employees, to find out more about their trust in HR, how they prefer to communicate with HR, how the power has shifted in the workplace, and whether they're being truly honest when they're providing feedback. The goal is to expose those misalignments so that both HR and their employees can work to build trust between one another, and build a happy and healthy workplace together.

Commenting on the findings, Claire Schmidt, CEO and founder of AllVoices, said: "Employees want to engage in a safe and happy workplace, and HR wants the same thing for them. Yet in my ongoing interactions with both employees and HR teams, I'm finding a disconnect between them. In this report and others, we've found that many employees are holding back. They aren't comfortable reporting through the channels HR provides. Many aren't saying anything at all. And as a result, HR teams aren't able to take action or try to improve the issue the employee is experiencing."

Key findings include:

84% of employees had at least one concern to share with HR in the past year but didn't share it.

48% of respondents had five or more issues they wanted to share but didn't do so.

47% are fully honest when giving feedback directly to HR.

55% feel more empowered today to share feedback than they did a year ago.

58% feel more empowered to leave their job today than they did a year ago.

50% of employees would make an effort to leave their company if it was sued for sexual harassment.

57% would no longer be interested in applying at a company if it was sued for sexual harassment.

43% of employees said if they were the victim of sexual harassment or assault, they would be more likely to come forward after seeing the #MeToo bill passed.

About AllVoices

AllVoices is a leader in the employee feedback management category, providing employees with a completely safe, anonymous way to report issues directly to company leaders. With 74% of employees citing they would be more likely to report workplace issues if they knew their feedback would be completely anonymous, AllVoices empowers employees to report and companies to take action proactively. AllVoices is the next generation in employee feedback management. Based in Los Angeles, the company is backed by Silverton Partners, M13, Crosscut Ventures, Greycroft, Halogen Ventures, Rogue Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://www.allvoices.co.

