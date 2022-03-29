OpenBB Raises $8.5M in Seed Round Funding Following Open Source Project Gamestonk Terminal's Success

OpenBB logo
OpenBB logo
Following the success of their open source project, Gamestonk Terminal, the founding team composed of Didier Lopes, James Maslek and Artem Veremey is launching a new company: OpenBB.
OpenBB is partnering with OSS Capital to build world-class investment research products. OSS Capital is leading the seed round alongside Naval Ravikant, Ram Shriram and Elad Gil, closing the round at $8.5 Million.
"The investment research industry has been dominated by monopolistic and proprietary incumbents since the 1980s, and it has taken until now for someone to develop an open source, democratized platform for the current and next generation of market makers, traders and equities professionals. OpenBB is the right idea at the right time, focused on empowering investors to gain access to the world's financial research at the click of a button, all for free and powered by an open source platform. We are honored and thrilled to be on the ground floor of this paradigm-shifting moment in the history of investment research." - Joseph Jacks, OSS Capital Founder and GP
Since the initial launch of the project last year, Gamestonk Terminal has gone viral on Hacker News and Reddit, been featured in Vice magazine and is currently the #1 open source investment research platform on GitHub by stars, having over 9,200.
The OpenBB founders will set the company direction, focusing on the community, to keep building the best open source investment research platform. To reflect the new company, 'Gamestonk Terminal' will be rebranded to 'OpenBB Terminal'.
"As a Software Developer and an AI/ML enthusiast, I decided to leverage modern data science tools to help me make sense out of investing. What started as a personal project of mine has turned into a platform used by thousands of people around the world," said Didier Lopes, OpenBB CEO and co-founder. "With this seed investment, our ability to support the ever-growing community will improve significantly. We're opening a new chapter in our journey to create a modern investment research platform for everyone."
OpenBB is a leading open source investment analysis company. It represents millions of investors who want to leverage state-of-the-art data science and machine learning technologies to make sense of raw unrefined data. Its mission is to make investment research effective, powerful and accessible to everyone. OpenBB currently has several new opportunities, which can be found on their website here.
OpenBB Terminal is a highly-customizable, open source investment platform. The product being open source allows for higher quality, lower costs and complete transparency. The terminal is written in Python, the fastest growing language in the world of finance, data science and countless others. This is the first time in history that users, regardless of their background, can easily add features to an investment platform and tailor it to their needs.
For more information contact hello@openbb.co.
Related Files
OPENBBINTRO_V4.mp4
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.