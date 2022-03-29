Global Alopecia Treatment Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:54:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; Histogen Inc., Cipla (CIPLA), Johnson & Johnson Limited (JNJ), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited



Research Nester released a report titled "Alopecia Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which delivers detailed overview of the global alopecia treatment market in terms of market segmentation by disease, by drug, by gender, by route of administration, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Alopecia is a condition that refers to excessive hair loss, mainly in circular patches. One of the most commonly occurring alopecia, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder which causes tiny bald spots resulting in complete or partial hair loss. The market for alopecia treatment is estimated to record a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by disease, by drug, by gender, by route of administration, by distribution channel and by region. The disease segment is further segmented into androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, alopecia universalis and others, based on which, the androgenic alopecia segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the alopecia treatment market. According to the American Hair Loss Association, more than 95% of hair loss cases among men can be accredited to androgenic alopecia. The rising cases of hair loss, especially among men, can be attributed to this significant increase.

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the alopecia treatment market on account of rising advancements in medical technology. Moreover, the increasing number of treatments and drugs for alopecia being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) further result in the market growth. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as a result of rising geriatric population and increasing male and female pattern baldness, mainly in China and India.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Health Disorder to Positively Affect the Market Growth

Chronic health disorders including cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension and others lead to excessive hair loss. Further, the growing prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) among women is another prominent factor contributing towards the market growth as this disorder leads to a hormonal imbalance which affects the hair follicles, therefore resulting in alopecia. These are anticipated to be some major factors estimated to result in the growth of the market. However, the high cost of medicines as well as some possible side-effects are anticipated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global alopecia treatment marketwhich includes company profiling of Histogen Inc., Cipla (CIPLA), Johnson & Johnson Limited (JNJ), Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA), Capillus, RepliCel Life Sciences (RP) and HCell Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global alopecia treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

