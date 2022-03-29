Fuoco Receives Honorable Mention for PRWeek's U.S. 2022 Boutique Agency of the Year Award

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Healthcare specialist agency, fuoco, took home honorable mention for Boutique Agency of the Year during the 2022 PRWeek Awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York earlier this month, where more than 700 people from agencies and in-house teams around the country gathered for the "Oscars of Public Relations."
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- fuoco was one of five finalists nationwide in the Outstanding Boutique Agency category recognized for financial and client-list growth, client retention, creativity and innovation and other relevant factors including office culture, brand identity and thought leadership. Judges specifically cited how "fuoco seamlessly shifts between PR, marketing, owned and earned media strategies and tactics based on each client's needs."
About fuoco: fuoco is a Nashville-based marketing and communications agency focused on healthcare, technology, exceptional results, and doing good work that's meaningful. Founded in 2017, fuoco brings deep healthcare B2B knowledge and experience, sophisticated and strategic thinking and a figure-it-out mentality to every client engagement. We back our work with The BF Diff(SM) -- our "before fuoco" guarantee that clients will experience a marketable difference within 90 days of joining forces. Learn more at growwithfuoco.com.
Contacts:
Ellie Holt
2298695305
ellie@growwithfuoco.com
Source: fuoco
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118522
