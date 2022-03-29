Immuno-Oncology Treatment Market | Business Research by Leading Countries, Growth Developments and Opportunities, Latest Challenges, Global Share and Trends, Company Profiles Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:49:55 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for immune-oncology treatment is projected to grow by a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027



Research Nester released a report titled "Immuno-Oncology Treatment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which delivers detailed overview of the global immuno-oncology treatment market in terms of market segmentation by product, by administration, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The market for immune-oncology treatment is projected to grow by a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. Moreover, the market is anticipated to attain a value of USD 157,230.48 million by the end of the year 2027. Immuno-oncology treatment is a cancer therapy that involves targeting cancerous cells by stimulating the body's immune system. The market is segmented by product, by administration, by end user and by region. On the basis of administration, the market is bifurcated into standalone therapy and combination therapy, out of which, the combination therapy segment is estimated to hold the largest portion in the market as a result of growing number of approved treatments and higher effectiveness of the therapy.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, out of which, the largest share is estimated to be held by the market in North America over the forecast period. The rising investments by various government and private institutions in the healthcare industry for the maintenance of high quality healthcare services and products is anticipated to be the major factor contributing towards the growth of the market in this region.

Growing Number Of Cancer Patients In Hospitals To Support The Market Growth

According to the World Health Organization, the global cancer burden is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The increasing number of patients in hospitals as compared to other smaller healthcare settings is anticipated to be a significant growth driving factor for the immune-oncology market. Moreover, the rising cases of cancer across the globe is another factor estimated to result in the market growth in the upcoming years. However, the limited access to healthcare, especially among the cancer patients residing in low- and middle-income countries, is estimated to become a growth barrier for the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global immuno-oncology treatment market which includes company profiling of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ROG, Merck & Company, Inc. MRK, AstraZeneca Plc. AZN, Novartis NOVN, Amgen Inc. AMGN, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, Janssen and GlaxoSmithKline plc. GSK.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global immuno-oncology treatment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

