Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook Offers Future Business Growth 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:46:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global Wi-Fi chipset market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Wi-Fi Chipset Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

Advancements in communication technology have grown multifold. Owing to such a factor, there is a rising need for faster transmission of data amongst wireless communicating devices. Continuous research and developments in wireless technology have led to the trade association between The Wi-Fi Alliance and numerous other technology companies for the promotion and development of WiGig or Wireless Gigabit Alliance technology.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2123

With such a technology, wireless communicating devices can transfer data at gigabyte speeds operating over the unlicensed 60GHz frequency band. The need for such a technology and the trending shift in technology is anticipated to raise the demand for highly efficient and technically advance Wi-Fi chipsets. Such a factor is anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Additionally, rise in the adoption of wireless communication devices globally and the growing IoT market, is also expected to help drive the global Wi-Fi chipset market. Wi-Fi Alliance, in one of their statistics stated that 4 billion Wi-Fi enabled devices were to be shipped in the year 2018 and 13 billion devices were already in use, calculating to a total of 21 billion devices in the same year. Moreover, the global economic value of Wi-Fi was recorded to be nearly USD 2 trillion.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by device type into smartphones, connected home devices, access point equipment, PCs, tablets and others. Among these segments, connected home devices segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of growing adoption of IoT devices. IoT devices communicate with the help of Wi-Fi, which is expected to impact the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. The GSM Association (GSMA) in one of their statistics stated that IoT connections were estimated to peak 25 billion connections from 9 billion connections in-between 2018-2025.

Geographically, the global Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold largest market share owing to rise in the adoption of smartphones which is impacted by the growing telecom industry. GSMA in another statistics stated that in the year 2025, smartphones will contribute to four in five internet connections globally. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at 1.6x times with contributions peaking to 82% from 60% in-between 2018-2025.

However, concerns for high operational costs of the manufacturers owing to rapid change in technology, which requires manufacturers to spend on certification and licensing of the chips is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2123

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Wi-Fi chipset market, which includes profiling of Intel Corporation INTC, +1.71%, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. QCOM, +0.41%, Infineon Technologies AG IFX, Broadcom AVGO, -0.58%, Celeno Communications, Peraso Technologies Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation CY, +0.21%, Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, +2.02%, and STMicroelectronics STM.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Wi-Fi Chipset Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall global Wi-Fi chipset industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global Wi-Fi chipset market in the near future.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2123

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.

For more information, please contact:

Research Nester

Email: info@researchnester.com

Tel: +1-6465869123

The post Wi-Fi Chipset Market Analysis Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook Offers Future Business Growth 2027 appeared first on Comserveonline.