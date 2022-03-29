Associa, Leading Community Association Management Firm, Selects Insurtech Leader Mylo as Homeowners Insurance Partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - March 29, 2022 - (

Associa, the leading community association management firm in North America serving over six million homeowners, has selected digital agency Mylo as their home and auto insurance partner. Associa manages a wide range of community associations - including homeowners associations, condominiums, luxury high-rises and resort communities - and offers a broad range of tech-enabled programs and services to ensure successful communities. Mylo will deliver the vital insurance piece by enabling associations to equip their members with an easy way to safeguard homes and property while protecting valuable financial assets.

Association members will gain instant access to Mylo's proprietary technology The Mind of Mylo™ that matches each customer's home and auto needs with expert coverage advice based on 50+ years of experience - then finds the right solutions at the best value from multiple leading carriers. Members will be able to compare quotes online or consult with a licensed advisor over the phone.

"Associa selected Mylo as our insurance partner because we wanted our associations to have an easy way to connect their members with trusted insurance expertise, a convenient shopping experience and outstanding options from leading carriers," said Ron Duprey, Associa Senior Vice President.

Mylo will enhance the value of Associa's services for association members. Homeowners will gain a fast, easy way to ensure they have the right coverage for their needs and all the savings and discounts they qualify for. In addition to auto and home, Mylo offers renters and umbrella policies as well as coverage for motorcycle, RV, ATV, boat and more. Because they have top carrier partnerships in all 50 states, Mylo can cover geographical areas that are more difficult to insure.

"Associa is a great partner for us because we're both committed to giving clients a personalized experience," said David Embry, Mylo CEO. "Community association members can have very specific insurance needs, and we can help them save time, money and energy by finding their ideal solutions through our proprietary recommendation platform."

About Mylo

Mylo is a digital insurance shopping platform that seamlessly integrates into partner experiences to connect business owners and individuals with top-rated insurance products from multiple carriers, including business, small group benefits, home, auto, life and individual health. Backed by the world's largest independent broker Lockton and global investor Guggenheim Partners, Mylo draws on 50+ years of Lockton insurance expertise to offer expert insurance recommendations online or in person with licensed agents. For more information, go to ChooseMylo.com.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for over six million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

