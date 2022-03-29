Malware Analysis Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:08:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Malware Analysis Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Malware Analysis Market is valued at approximately USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31% over the forecast period . Malware analysis is defined as the process of determining functionality, source, and the possible impact of an allotted malware sample, such as a virus, trojan horse, rootkit, worm, or backdoor. Malware or malicious software is a type of computer software aimed to impair the host operating system or to steal confidential data from users, companies, or organizations. Malware analysis is provided as an effective solution or a service by the cybersecurity vendors to the users. The platform associated with malware analysis can enable cybersecurity teams to analyze and detect malware samples, so they can be eliminated from the system and prevent them from further spreading further. The enactment of these solutions can be accomplished in private or public organizations to oversee security alerts and often to prevent additional malware attacks, which may contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in the number of targeted ransomware attacks, along with the increasing adoption of IoT and BYOD trends among organizations are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center's report, around 932 breaches and over 47.2 million records of US organizations were exposed in 2018. Similarly, as the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that 35,277 cybersecurity incidents take place in 2017 across federal civilian agencies, which includes phishing, web-based attacks, and loss or theft of computing equipment. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the network security industry is poised to grow at a sustainable rate despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The execution of remote working policy, owing to lockdown sets unexpected stress on remote networking technologies and activating operational technology (OT) security hazard over the susceptible home network security thereby, demand for malware analysis is expected to increase considering the global scenario. However, the budgetary constraints in fulfilling different malware attacks and the use of pirated & open-source antiviruses are some major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Malware Analysis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in digitization and increased use of mobile & web applications, along with the presence of a significant number of vendors providing malware analysis services in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period . Factors such as increasing usage of mobile data and surging trend of using BYOD among organizations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Malware Analysis market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Cisco Systems
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
FireEye
Sophos Group plc
Symantec
Kaspersky Lab
Fortinet
Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.
Qualys, Inc.
McAfee, LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Service
By Organization Size:
SME
Large Enterprises
By Deployment:
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Malware Analysis Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Malware Analysis Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Malware Analysis Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Malware Analysis Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Malware Analysis Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Malware Analysis Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Malware Analysis Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Malware Analysis Market Dynamics
3.1. Malware Analysis Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Malware Analysis Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Malware Analysis Market, by Component
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Malware Analysis Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Malware Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Malware Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Solution
5.4.2. Service
Chapter 6. Global Malware Analysis Market, by Organization Size
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Malware Analysis Market by Organization Size, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Malware Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Malware Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. SME
6.4.2. Large Enterprises
Chapter 7. Global Malware Analysis Market, by Deployment
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Malware Analysis Market by Deployment - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Malware Analysis Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Malware Analysis Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. On-premises
7.4.2. Cloud-based
